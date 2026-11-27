There are places that invite you to slow down, and then there is Librisa Spa at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel. A sanctuary where the moment you step through the doors, the outside world seems to fall away. Tucked away within the hotel's beautiful grounds, this newly restored wellness retreat feels like entering another realm, one where tranquillity takes centre stage and every detail has been thoughtfully considered.

From the exquisite interiors and considered décor to the soothing colour palette, beautiful finishes and gentle sense of understated luxury, the experience begins long before your treatment does. There is an immediate feeling of calm, as though the space itself encourages you to take a deep breath, put your phone away and surrender to the art of doing absolutely nothing. It is beautifully conceived, effortlessly elegant and, most importantly, wonderfully inviting. Having reopened in October following its restoration, Librisa Spa is a welcome addition to the Mount Nelson experience, further cementing the hotel's reputation for a particular kind of luxury: one that is less about excess and more about thoughtful experiences, meaningful connections and the pleasure of taking your time. Image: Inge Prins Image: Inge Prins Image: Inge Prins A healing sanctuary rooted in the Cape A short stroll from the hotel's main swimming pool, Librisa Spa is discreetly nestled among three charming Victorian homes. Its setting feels wonderfully removed from the bustle of the city, despite being right in the heart of Cape Town. There is something rather special about the journey to the spa, with the hotel's lush gardens providing a gentle introduction to the restorative experience that awaits.

The spa's philosophy brings together traditional healing wisdom, contemporary wellness practices and ingredients inspired by the natural beauty of the Cape. Its treatment menu is an invitation to indulge the senses, whether through a stress-relieving massage, a glow-enhancing facial or the more specialised rituals designed to restore balance to both body and mind. The connection to place is particularly evident in the products and ingredients used throughout the experience. Alongside established favourites from Esse and Biologique Recherche, the relaunch introduces an exclusive body range by local brand Fijn Botanicals, formulated with indigenous Cape ingredients and locally sourced fynbos essential oils. The newly created signature Librisa scent takes inspiration from the gardens of Mount Nelson, with notes of frangipani, jasmine, rose and oak moss, complemented by the natural aromas of pelargonium and Cape chamomile. The fragrance is a beautiful sensory tribute to the hotel's botanical surroundings and extends into a signature body oil and hair oil. It is these thoughtful details that make the experience feel so personal and distinctly South African.

Image: Inge Prins Image: Inge Prins Image: Inge Prins Traditional healing also plays an important role in the spa's offering. Indigenous herbal compress balls, inspired by remedies from the Montagu community and the healing traditions of its Khoe descendants, are steamed in muslin before being applied to the body to provide targeted relief. A bespoke facial treatment incorporates another carefully curated blend of herbs and flowers harvested from the hotel's own gardens. Among the new additions is the Lava Shell Detox and Restore, an eco-conscious treatment that combines the mineral-rich, detoxifying properties of seaweed with the soothing warmth of a self-heating clam shell. Gently worked across areas of tension, the treatment encourages circulation while helping to release built-up stress. For those seeking a more specialised skincare experience, the Esse Menopause Facial has been developed to address common skin concerns associated with menopause, focusing on restoring balance to the skin's microbiome. There is also the return of the much-loved Mount Nelson Rose, a signature treatment that has long been a guest favourite. Combining indigenous botanicals with rose petals from the spa's own gardens, this restorative ritual is designed to stimulate circulation, ease muscular tension and restore a sense of energetic balance. It is a lovely example of how Librisa honours its heritage while continuing to evolve its approach to wellness.

The details that make the difference Beyond the treatment menu, it is the overall experience that makes Librisa particularly memorable. The beautifully appointed space features eight treatment rooms, including two couples' rooms, alongside a tranquil conservatory that encourages guests to linger a little longer after their treatments. Here, herbal teas are served alongside a harvest table featuring fresh produce from the Nellie's gardens – a thoughtful touch that reinforces the spa's connection to nature and its philosophy of considered, locally inspired luxury. For those looking to extend their wellness experience, there is a sauna and cold plunge, offering the perfect opportunity to alternate between warmth and invigorating cold-water immersion. The interiors throughout are warm, welcoming and beautifully finished, creating a cohesive sense of calm that carries through every corner of the space.

Even the smallest details have received attention. In celebration of the reopening, Bio Sculpture has created an exclusive nail polish shade inspired by Mount Nelson's signature pink exterior. It is a charming tribute to one of Cape Town's most recognisable landmarks and a playful reminder that luxury is often found in the details. Image: Inge Prins Image: Inge Prins The pleasure of taking your time What makes Librisa Spa particularly appealing is how effortlessly it lends itself to a longer day of indulgence. At Mount Nelson, wellness is not treated as an isolated experience but rather as part of a wider lifestyle offering, where good food, beautiful surroundings and the luxury of time come together. The return of the popular Bliss for Two experience is a perfect example. Combining the hotel's celebrated Afternoon Tea with a restorative massage for two, it offers an opportunity to turn a spa visit into an occasion. Alternatively, guests can spend a leisurely afternoon beside the pool before enjoying fresh, seasonal, farm-to-table fare at the Oasis Bistro.

Image: Inge Prins It is this approach to hospitality that has always made Mount Nelson special. Whether enjoying tea on the terrace, wandering through its magnificent gardens or retreating to the spa for a few hours of uninterrupted relaxation, there is an unmistakable sense that nothing needs to be rushed. As General Manager Patrick Fisher explains, the restored Librisa Spa adds another dimension to the hotel's commitment to connected, locally inspired luxury, encouraging guests to linger a little longer and reconnect with the natural world. And perhaps that is the greatest luxury of all. In a world that constantly demands our attention, Librisa Spa offers something increasingly precious: permission to pause. From the moment you enter its beautifully considered interiors, you are enveloped in a sense of serenity that makes it very easy to forget the time. It is an experience that feels indulgent without being overstated, rooted in its surroundings yet contemporary in its offering.