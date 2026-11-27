To mark the festive season, Nespresso and Swarovski join together in a collaboration that asks What Else? and answers with a joint venture that is rich in aroma and rich in wonder. Bold, colourful and extravagant, the two iconic brands merge their expertise, offering glittering gifts and exceptional coffees designed for the holidays and beyond. From indulgent limited-edition coffees and crystal-inspired accessories to thoughtful gifting, Nespresso and Swarovski invite coffee lovers to make every moment shine this festive season.

The festive season is a time for thoughtful gestures, little luxuries and moments worth celebrating. This year, Nespresso and Swarovski are bringing a little extra brilliance to the occasion with a collaboration that combines the art of exceptional coffee with the beauty of crystal craftsmanship. Inspired by Swarovski’s signature aesthetic, the festive collection brings together limited-edition coffees, indulgent flavours and statement accessories, offering new ways to enjoy and share the season. With vibrant colours, distinctive details and a touch of extravagance, the collaboration celebrates the magic of discovering something special in everyday moments. A Festive Collection Made to Shine At the heart of the collaboration is a collection of limited-edition coffees created to bring a little indulgence to the festive season. The Festive Crystal Spark Espresso for Original and Festive Crystal Spark Double Espresso for Vertuo combine South American Arabicas from Guatemala and Costa Rica with Asian Robusta.

The blend brings together toasted cereal and smooth cocoa notes, balanced with hints of caramel and subtle spices. Designed to be enjoyed as a traditional coffee or explored through creative recipes, it offers a warm and inviting flavor profile for the season. For those who enjoy a little more sweetness in their cup, Nespresso introduces two flavored coffees made with Brazilian and Colombian Arabicas. Hazelnut Brownie Flavored combines the rich taste of fudge brownie with the warm aroma of roasted hazelnuts, while Blueberry Cheesecake Flavored brings together jammy blueberry notes, rich cheesecake and smooth caramel. Whether enjoyed as part of a morning ritual or as an after-dinner treat, these festive blends offer an opportunity to make everyday coffee moments feel a little more special.

Thoughtful Gifts with a Touch of Sparkle The collaboration extends beyond coffee, with a selection of accessories and gifting pieces that bring Swarovski’s distinctive brilliance into the coffee experience. Nespresso’s much-loved Advent Calendars return for both Original and Vertuo systems, offering a daily coffee discovery throughout the festive season. Alongside a selection of coffees, the calendars include special sharing moments with two capsules on selected days, as well as an exclusive accessory available only through the calendar. For collectors and those who appreciate thoughtful details, the collection also introduces two crystal ornaments inspired by Nespresso’s iconic Original and Vertuo capsules. Combining the brands’ respective expertise in coffee and crystal craftsmanship, the ornaments make for distinctive additions to festive décor.

Adding a playful pop of color to the range are the exclusive Pixie cups. For the South African market, the pink Pixie Lungo cup will be available, bringing a vibrant touch to coffee moments. The collection also reimagines Nespresso’s classic Travel Mug in green stainless steel, decorated with Swarovski’s signature pattern and paired with a matching holder adorned with 36 green crystals. The collection includes Nespresso x Swarovski milk chocolates for gifting or personal indulgence. Rounding out the gifting selection are luxurious Madagascan chocolates, presented in a distinctive crystal-inspired shape that reflects the collection’s aesthetic. Whether chosen as a gift or enjoyed as a personal indulgence, they add another layer of festive decadence. The Vertuo Creatista: Nespresso’s Festive Hero The Vertuo Creatista brings premium design and café-style coffee-making to the home. Alongside the Nespresso x Swarovski collaboration, the Vertuo Creatista takes center stage as Nespresso’s premium hero machine for the festive season.

Complementing the campaign’s elevated aesthetic, the Vertuo Creatista brings a premium presence to the home coffee experience. While it is not a limited-edition machine and is not part of the Swarovski collaboration, its place in the festive line-up reflects Nespresso’s focus on bringing together thoughtful design and its coffee expertise. For those considering a new coffee machine or looking to elevate their home coffee ritual, the Vertuo Creatista offers a standout option for the season.



A South African Twist on Festive Indulgence The festive season is also an opportunity to get creative in the kitchen, and Nespresso’s limited-edition coffees offer plenty of inspiration for something a little different.



Bringing a local twist to the festive coffee experience is South African chef, two-time international award-winning cookbook author and television personality Neo Nontso. Known for sharing accessible recipes and entertaining inspiration through her platform, Dine With Neo, she puts a South African spin on the classic affogato with a Hazelnut Brownie Malva Affogato.

Combining soft malva pudding, creamy vanilla ice cream and toasted hazelnuts with the rich, indulgent notes of Nespresso’s limited-edition Hazelnut Brownie Flavoured coffee, the recipe offers an elevated take on a familiar favourite. It’s a playful combination of comforting local flavours and contemporary coffee culture, making it an ideal addition to festive entertaining or an indulgent after-dinner treat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neo Nontso (@dinewithneo) Hazelnut Brownie Malva Affogatos

Makes 2 Ingredients * 2 capsules of Nespresso limited-edition Hazelnut Brownie coffee

* 2 small pieces (40g each) of malva pudding, at room temperature

* 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

* 1 tablespoon toasted hazelnuts

Method 1. Place a piece of malva pudding in the bottom of each heatproof dessert glass.2. Top each with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of toasted hazelnuts.3. Brew the capsules using the recommended setting for your machine and capsule. Measure 30–45ml of hot coffee per glass into small pouring jugs.4. Pour the hot coffee over the ice cream at the table and serve immediately. For the ultimate tasting experience, make sure each spoonful brings together a little malva pudding, ice cream and coffee.