How a shared meal will welcome global young leaders to Cape Town

Cape Town will welcome young leaders from more than 190 countries for the One Young World Summit from 3 to 6 November 2026, bringing together a global community working to create positive change. Spur Corporation will help set the tone for the gathering as sponsor of the Opening Ceremony dinner on 3 November. The Summit will convene approximately 2,000 young leaders, including entrepreneurs, activists, innovators and policymakers, for four days of dialogue, learning and collaboration. Delegates will engage with influential global figures and one another on the challenges facing their communities, building connections that can help turn ideas into action.

For South Africa, the gathering offers an opportunity to showcase the country’s hospitality and the contribution its young people are making to conversations about the future. Spur Corporation’s involvement begins with a shared meal, welcoming delegates from different countries, cultures and backgrounds as they come together for the opening of the Summit. “Some of our most meaningful connections begin around a table. A shared meal can turn strangers into people who listen to one another, exchange stories and discover what they have in common,” says Vuyo Henda, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Director of Spur Corporation.

“Leading for the Greater Good means using our influence, decisions and actions to create meaningful value for our business, our people, our communities and the world around us. Being part of One Young World strengthens that commitment by connecting us to a global network of purpose-driven leaders who share our ambition to create positive, sustainable change. Welcoming these young leaders to Cape Town is an opportunity to bring our Greater Good journey to life through the warmth of South African hospitality.” The sponsorship brings Spur Corporation’s Leading for the Greater Good commitment to life through food, hospitality and community, with the Opening Ceremony dinner creating a space for delegates to connect before the Summit’s discussions begin. Those connections are central to One Young World’s purpose. Following the Summit, delegates join a global network of One Young World Ambassadors, continuing to collaborate and drive change across countries and sectors.