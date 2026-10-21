Durban shines in pink as Brutal Fruit celebrates sisterhood and style

Following a magical time in Milan, The Pink Table by Brutal Fruit brought its celebration of friendship, style and connection to the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Hosted at The Manor House in Sheffield, the Durban edition invited women to dress up, gather their besties and take their seats for an occasion dedicated to belonging and connection. At the heart of it all, was the joy of making time for the women who make you feel most like yourself. The invitation was to settle in, feel welcome and enjoy being together. The Durban celebration followed an Italian escape that saw South African competition winners and their best friends experience Milan during Fashion Week, alongside creators, media and international guests. From the Barbara Rizzi fashion show to a gathering at Villa Regina Teodolinda on the bank of Lake Como, the journey brought The Pink Table’s spirit of sisterhood to life through fashion, food, music and shared experiences. Candice van den Bosch, the Brand Director for Brutal Fruit, describes the achievement as amazing, saying “It’s based on a universal truth: when women make time to connect and be with their besties, it makes life more fulfilling and joyful.” “Sisterhood has no bounds, and that’s why we took it to places like Paris, Milan and brought it back home to South Africa; the goal was always to bring this concept to a global stage,” she said. Wherever the table is set, that feeling of being part of something together travels with it.



That same spirit found its way to Durban, where Pamela Mtanga led the celebrations as MC. Bringing her warmth and personality to the occasion, she welcomed guests to an experience rooted in a simple idea: wherever The Pink Table travels, friendship remains at its heart. Guests embraced the shades-of-pink dress code, bringing their individual style to The Manor House. From statement looks to thoughtful finishing touches, fashion became a talking point as friends reunited and new connections formed around the table. On the Pink Carpet, Ayanda G Thabethe welcomed attendees, capturing their excitement and chatting about their style, friendships and what brought them to The Pink Table. Among those spotted were The Real Housewives of Durban personalities JoJo Robinson, Ayanda Mthembu and her twin sister Andile Pieterson, who are also optometrists and entrepreneurs. Actress Kwezi Ndlovu and Isibaya actress Asavela Mqokiyana also joined the celebration. The guest list included beauty influencer Lisa Mhlongo; beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator Lisa Nyongo; creative entrepreneur Pearl Khambule; Durban based influencer Zinhle “Machokie” Nkabinde; and content creator and YouTuber Mandisa “Mandy Careswa” Kheswa. Makeup artist and beauty creator Priyanka Moodley, fashion and lifestyle creator Petunia Katane, and fashion and lifestyle blogger Leah De Gois were also in attendance, alongside Candice Mkhize and Zoe Mbokazi.

Beauty and Indulgence with Our Partners Brutal Fruit welcomed Benefit Cosmetics as its new makeup partner, bringing a fresh touch of beauty to The Pink Table. Guests enjoyed makeup touch-ups from Benefit Cosmetics, while Mangwanani Spa offered soothing pamper sessions, giving them a moment to relax between the celebrations. Together, the partners added to an afternoon designed to leave guests feeling confident, cared for and ready to shine. A Taste of The Pink Table

Good food and good company went hand in hand, with the culinary offering providing another reason to settle in and savour the occasion. Guests enjoyed a selection of dishes from Afro’s Chicken Shop, which served burgers and chips, while Anele Loves Food and Crazy Korean offered an Asian-inspired menu featuring showstopping teriyaki chicken bao buns, sticky chicken and fried rice. The food was paired with a variety of Brutal Fruit drinks and cocktails as the ladies enjoyed lively conversations around the table.

A Soundtrack Worth Gathering For The entertainment lineup brought together Simmy, Thee Buhle, DJ Lihle, C’ndie Blaq, DJ Le Soul, Cebza and Zeedah, giving the Durban edition a soundtrack to match its spirit.

With a line-up spanning live music and DJ sets, the celebration made room for favourite songs, shared discoveries and moments on the dance floor. Connection at the Heart of the Table Beyond the fashion and entertainment, The Pink Table created an opportunity to pause, be present and spend time with one another. In the midst of busy lives, making time for friendship can be a celebration in itself. The Pink Table gave that time a space to reconnect with familiar faces and welcome someone new.

“Durban has such a wonderful warmth and energy to it, and we wanted this experience to reflect that. Seeing women come together, express their individuality and celebrate one another is what makes The Pink Table special,” said Candice van den Bosch. The Pink Table Continues to Johannesburg Following the Durban celebration, The Pink Table heads to Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift on 28 November 2026, bringing its blend of music, style and connection to Johannesburg.

Tickets will be sold on Howler. Keep an eye on the brand’s social pages for further details.



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