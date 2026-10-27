Jay-Z to headline the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in 2027

After years of helping shape one of music’s biggest stages from behind the scenes, Jay-Z is finally stepping into the spotlight. The rapper has been announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, scheduled for 14 February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The announcement was made on 26 October during Monday Night Football, following days of speculation after reports surfaced that Jay-Z was being considered for the performance. Black-and-white promotional visuals featuring the rapper, soundtracked by Public Service Announcement, accompanied the official reveal.

GOAT’s out of the bag. @sc #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI https://t.co/6wnIqTKjZB — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 27, 2026 Jay-Z’s appearance marks a significant moment in his relationship with the NFL. Since 2019, his entertainment company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the league to produce the halftime show and help shape its musical direction. The partnership has brought performances from artists including Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar. Now, Jay-Z will headline the spectacle himself. His upcoming performance arrives 30 years after the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. Since then, his catalogue has grown to include acclaimed albums such as The Blueprint, The Black Album and 4:44, alongside defining tracks including 99 Problems, Empire State of Mind and Run This Town. Beyond music, he has established himself as an influential entrepreneur through Roc Nation and ventures spanning entertainment and sport.