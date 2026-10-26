Mpoomy Ledwaba’s Unlimited WalkFEST returns to Johannesburg in 2027

Mpoomy Ledwaba has built a community around an idea that has become central to her work: personal growth begins with the willingness to show up for yourself. Through Wisdom & Wellness, the entrepreneur, author and podcaster has turned her own experiences with healing and self-discovery into a platform that encourages others to prioritise their wellbeing. Now, that philosophy will take centre stage once again as Unlimited WalkFEST returns to Johannesburg in March 2027. Taking place on 20 March 2027 at James & Ethel Gray Park, the fifth-anniversary edition aims to bring together 5,000 participants under the theme ‘Walk Your Why’. The event has grown from a shared walking experience into a wider community gathering, bringing people together through movement, reflection and conversations about living with greater intention.

Imgae: Supplied Ledwaba’s approach to wellness is informed by her own journey. She founded Wisdom & Wellness in 2019, after experiencing postpartum depression following the birth of her first child. Sharing her experiences with her online community opened up conversations about subjects that are often difficult to discuss, eventually inspiring a platform dedicated to helping people care for their minds, bodies and spirits. Her work has since expanded across publishing, podcasting and community-led wellness experiences. In her bestselling book, How Did We Get Here? A Girl’s Guide to Finding Herself, Mpoomy reflects on the experiences, lessons and personal milestones that have shaped her. The same emphasis on self-reflection runs through Unlimited WalkFEST, where wellness is presented not as an unattainable ideal, but as something people can work towards through small, intentional Image: Supplied For the 2027 edition, the theme ‘Walk Your Why’ asks participants to consider what motivates them to keep going. For some, that may be faith or a promise to themselves; for others, it could be a new beginning or a renewed commitment to their health. The idea is to make wellness feel accessible, starting with an activity that requires little more than a willingness to take the first step.

“You do not need to have everything figured out before you begin. Sometimes, the first step is simply choosing to show up for yourself,” Mpoomy Ledwaba says. She hopes participants leave feeling encouraged to continue prioritising their wellbeing long after the event, with the support of a community that recognises that everyone's journey looks different. That sense of connection will extend beyond the walk itself. The Wisdom & Wellness app is expected to launch ahead of the event, giving members and GalPals access to Sunday Walking Club meeting points across more than 15 cities, city group chats and opportunities to connect with community leaders. The platform will also bring together the community's monthly activities, including daily devotions, shared fasting and prayer, expert-led Tools Tuesday sessions, conversations and podcast links. Mpoomy Ledwaba As Unlimited WalkFEST celebrates five years, Ledwaba's message remains consistent with the ethos behind Wisdom & Wellness: taking care of yourself does not have to be an isolated or overwhelming process. Sometimes, it starts with a walk, a conversation and a decision to keep moving forward.