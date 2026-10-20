Megan Thee Stallion shares her Victoria’s Secret show workout routine, and we’re taking notes

It’s been two days since Megan Thee Stallion stepped onto the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, and I fear we are going to be talking about this for a while. The silver wings, the sparkling lingerie, the confidence and the way she commanded the runway while performing her hits? Absolutely everything. My personal favourite moment of the show was Megan, and I am not entertaining any debate. yes megan thee stallion https://t.co/aN1FFCFAYJ

— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 19, 2026 But before the cameras caught her strutting down the runway in Los Angeles on 18 October, Megan was already giving us a glimpse of what went into preparing for the big night. A week before the show, the rapper shared a workout video on Instagram offering fans a peek at the strength-training routine behind the glamour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) The timing makes the video particularly fun to revisit. At the time, we were looking forward to seeing Megan make her Victoria’s Secret debut. Now, having watched her take over the runway, those gym clips feel like an early glimpse of the preparation behind a moment that had us glued to our screens.

In the video, Megan kicks it off with pilates and takes us through what she does with her instructor which is mostly streching and focusing on lower body and arms, she seamlessy moves us to a gym session featuring squats, lunges, leg presses and hip thrusts. Her workout notes outline three sets of eight squats, three sets of 10 lunges, three sets of 12 leg presses and three sets of 10 hip thrusts. It's the sort of routine that makes you reconsider whether skipping leg day was really the best decision. Megan Thee Stallion And Megan's approach to fitness has a story of its own. She has previously spoken about using exercise as a way to support her mental wellbeing, making the gym more than just a place to work towards a particular look. For an artist whose schedule involves recording, rehearsals, performances and life on the road, movement can also be a way to maintain a sense of routine amid the chaos. Megan Thee Stallion performing ‘Her’ & ‘Body’ at the 2026 Victoria Secret Fashion Show! https://t.co/OQR9oi7CXv

— Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) October 19, 2026 Still, let's return to the runway, because the final result deserves its own moment. Megan performed ‘Her’ and ‘Body’, bringing her signature rap energy to a show built around fashion, fantasy and spectacle. With silver angel wings and a glittering look, she looked completely at home on the catwalk. There was also a personal significance to the appearance. Megan had spoken publicly about dreaming of becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel since she was a teenager. When the opportunity finally arrived, it was more than another performance booking; it was a chance to step into a world she had imagined being part of for years. That full-circle element makes the moment even sweeter. We often see the finished product: the styling, the lights, the perfectly timed music and the photographs that flood our feeds afterwards. What we don't always see is the anticipation, the preparation and the hours spent getting ready before the world gets to watch.