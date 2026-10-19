Best morning workouts to start your day with more energy

We've all experienced mornings when hitting snooze feels far more appealing than getting out of bed. But while the temptation to stay under the covers is real, moving your body first thing in the morning can completely transform how you feel for the rest of the day.
Exercise stimulates blood flow, increases oxygen to the brain and triggers the release of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good hormones. It can also improve concentration, reduce stress and help establish a healthier routine. The best part? You don't need an hour-long gym session to reap the benefits. Even 20 to 30 minutes of intentional movement can leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.
Here are seven of the best morning workouts to help you start your day with energy.
A Brisk Walk
@kathx.fitness Another warm up exercise before your brisk walking 10 Counts every Set #warmupexercise #briskwalking #briskwalk #walking #kafitness ♬ original sound - OrangeSlize
If you're easing into a fitness routine, a brisk walk is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to wake up your body. Walking outdoors also exposes you to natural sunlight, which helps regulate your circadian rhythm and signals to your brain that it's time to be alert.
Aim for 20 to 30 minutes at a pace that gets your heart rate up while still allowing you to hold a conversation.
Strength Training
@saaerobics Why you should try the Knee-Up workout: – Strengthens your core – Tones your lower body, targeting legs and joints – Engages your abs to help trim your belly – Works your upper body, focusing on arms and shoulders Watch the full workout on YouTube | South African Aerobics trainers | @Arinao | @Mafa Thapelo Abram | @itsss_moe #SAAerobics #fitness #workouts ♬ original sound - South African Aerobics
Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises in the morning helps activate major muscle groups while boosting your metabolism. Strength training also increases energy levels throughout the day and supports lean muscle development.
You don't need a full gym setup. A quick circuit of squats, push-ups, lunges, planks and glute bridges is enough to get started.
Yoga
@s.z.movement 15 Minute full-body YOGA to open up the body and release tension ☀️ 🔹️This is just a preview. You’ll find the full yoga classes inside the SZM online studio (click the link in my bio) #morningroutine #yogateacher #easyyoga ♬ Crazy - Angelo Andrea
If your mornings tend to feel rushed or stressful, yoga offers the perfect balance between movement and mindfulness. Gentle flows improve flexibility while helping release stiffness from sleeping.
Poses such as Downward Dog, Cat-Cow, Warrior II and Sun Salutations are particularly effective for waking up the body.
High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
@solo_fit HIGH INTENSITY HIIT WORKOUT 🔥 NO EQUIPMENT ✅ #fitness #highintensitytraining #hiitworkout #fatburning #cardio ♬ original sound - SoloFit
Pressed for time? HIIT workouts combine short bursts of intense exercise with brief recovery periods, making them one of the most efficient ways to improve fitness in under 30 minutes.
A simple HIIT session could include jumping jacks, mountain climbers, burpees, squats and high knees.
Cycling
@kristincangemifit Yea yea @NYX @Oner Active #spin #indoorcycling #rhythmcycling #spintok #spin ♬ original sound - kristin cangemi
Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling is an excellent low-impact cardio workout that energises the body without putting too much stress on the joints.
Morning rides can also be a refreshing way to clear your mind before work.
Pilates
@rina.pilates.06 こんにちは！ ému pilates studioです🩰🤍 今回は、お家でできる【お家ウォールピラティス】をご紹介します✨ 是非参考にしてみてください！！ 1.冬の入会キャンペーン⛄️❄️1月31日まで‼️2ヶ月間通い放題が月額¥0✨とってもお得にピラティスができちゃうキャンペーンとなります💡また通常入会金¥33,000も"¥0"です✨ 例)レギュラーフル(通い放題)の場合...¥19,800→￥0(税込) ※1年契約の条件となります。 2.学割キャンペーン 学生さん必見！レギュラー会員の全てのメニューが半額になります😆事務手数料&入会金¥0です✨ 例)レギュラー4の場合...¥11,000→¥5,500(税込) キャンペーン詳細、ご入会希望のお客様、無料体験をご希望のお客様は、プロフィールに記載の公式LINEからお問い合わせ下さい✨ ému pilates studio🤍 #emupilatesstudio #エミュピラティススタジオ #荻窪ピラティス #吉祥寺ピラティス #阿佐ヶ谷ピラティス #高円寺ピラティス #中野ピラティス #ピラティスインストラクター #ピラティス動画 #ピラティストレーナー #ピラティススタジオ #お家ピラティス #ピラティス ♬ REBEL HEART - IVE
Pilates focuses on controlled movements that strengthen your core, improve posture and increase flexibility. It's particularly beneficial if you spend most of your day sitting at a desk.
A 20-minute Pilates routine can leave you feeling stronger, more balanced and surprisingly energised.
Dynamic Stretching and Mobility Work
@theepeachlab Dynamic Stretching before your workout: ✅ boosts mobility ✅ opens the hips ✅ increases blood flow ✅ improves range of motion ✅ gets your MIND & BODY ready for action #dynamicstretching #warmupexercise #glutesworkout #stretchingroutine #gymtips ♬ original sound - A♡
Not every morning workout has to leave you drenched in sweat. Dynamic stretches and mobility exercises help prepare your body for the day ahead by increasing blood flow and loosening tight muscles.
Think arm circles, hip openers, leg swings, spinal twists and walking lunges.
How to Make Morning Workouts a Habit
Creating a consistent morning routine doesn't happen overnight, but a few simple habits can make it easier:
- Lay out your workout clothes the night before.
- Start with just 15 to 20 minutes and build gradually.
- Drink a glass of water before exercising.
- Choose an activity you genuinely enjoy.
- Avoid checking your phone before your workout.
Recent stories by:
Sindeka Mandoyi
Manana performs ‘Remember Me’ with Cynthia Erivo at the Hollywood Bowl
Uncle Waffles set to perform at Gallo 100 centenary music festival in Cape Town
GLAMOUR’s GMG award winner Kuhle Adams is set to host the Miss South Africa 2026 Red Carpet
I tried working out while I had the flu. Here's why you should think twice before doing the same
How many drinks are too many at a work event? A guide to drinking around clients
GLAMOUR Recommends
5 Best workouts to help get rid of back handles and tone your back
Motivation Monday: How to train your brain to break the procrastination loop
Masego on Fix Your Face, vulnerability and the stories that shaped his most personal album
Move with your Bump: The pregnancy workout guide
How often should you wash your gym wear?
Why women over 35 feel like their bodies are changing suddenly