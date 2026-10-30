Taking GLP-1 medication? This exercise routine can help support muscle, bone health and overall wellbeing

You’re not imagining it: GLP-1 receptor agonist medications—like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound—really are that ubiquitous. Nearly one in five American adults has taken this type of drug at some point, and one in eight are currently on it, according to a November 2025 poll by KFF Health. Many people use GLP-1s to lose weight, treat type 2 diabetes, and/or manage other long-term health conditions. And while these drugs are pretty dang effective for weight loss and chronic disease management, they are not a cure-all.

“Essentially, they are a tool,” Yuval Pinto, MD, an obesity medicine specialist with the Johns Hopkins Healthful Eating, Activity, and Weight Program, tells SELF. About 98% of Dr. Pinto’s patients are on GLP-1s, and he emphasizes to all of them the importance of pairing the drug with certain lifestyle habits to maximize the benefits. One core component of those lifestyle habits? Regular movement. Read on to learn why physical activity is so crucial when you’re taking GLP-1s, what specific types are best, and expert tips for weaving this guidance into your routine. Why regular movement is key for anyone on GLP-1s First off, exercise and general movement are “essential to our existence and longevity,” Dr. Pinto says. And this is true whether or not you’re taking a GLP-1. Regular exercise is linked with a host of health-promoting benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, sleep, digestion, and mood, Dr. Pinto says.

But the reason it’s so beneficial for folks on GLP-1s is that weight loss is a really common side effect of these drugs. And when you’re losing weight in any capacity—whether from a medication, bariatric surgery, or diet and exercise program—some of the weight comes from fat mass…and some comes from muscles and bones, Dr. Pinto says. If you lose too much muscle and bone mass, you face increased risk of later on developing conditions such as sarcopenia (low muscle mass and frailty), osteopenia (low bone density), and osteoporosis (weak, brittle bones), he explains. This is especially concerning for women, who already face increased risk of low muscle and bone mass in middle age and later life due to hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause, Dr. Pinto explains. Now for the good news: Strength training is a great way to combat some of this. That’s because, when combined with proper nutrition and sleep, it can help preserve (and in some cases, even increase) your bone and muscle mass, Dr. Pinto says. Another way to think about it: Taking GLP-1s can facilitate weight loss, but pairing the drug with exercise tells your body where the weight loss comes from, Kelyssa Hall, an exercise physiologist and certified strength and conditioning specialist at Hospital for Special Surgery, tells SELF.

Specifically, “strength training tells the body to keep muscle,” Hall says. Strength training also helps maintain your resting metabolic rate (how much energy you burn at rest), promotes stability throughout your joints, and can help lower injury risk in day-to-day life, she adds. It’s no surprise then that Hall recommends regular strength training to her patients on GLP-1s. To complement the strength training, Hall also recommends flexibility work. “Flexibility training plays an important role in maintaining quality movement patterns during rapid weight loss, which can help to reduce the risk of injury,” she says. That’s because when you lose weight, your movement mechanics can change, Hall explains. Flexibility training can keep your joints and muscles moving through their full range of motion, which helps you lift weights with safe, effective form, she explains. Plus, when you’re strength training in a caloric deficit, your muscles can get stiff or overworked, Hall adds. This can lead to certain muscles and joints compensating. Mobility work can help lengthen tight muscles and reduce the chances of these compensations happening in the first place.

Beyond that, Hall recommends regular cardio, which helps promote cardiovascular fitness and metabolic health, improves insulin sensitivity, and supports fat loss, she explains. Lastly, outside of specific workouts, Hall encourages her clients on GLP-1s to incorporate consistent movement throughout the day to help maintain proper metabolism. This is known as Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT). And when it comes to the total energy our body burns per day, NEAT is actually more important than exercise, Dr. Pinto says. That’s because NEAT—which is all about those low-intensity tasks of daily life like walking your dog, cleaning the house, and taking the stairs—takes up a higher percentage of your daily energy expenditure than most structured exercise plans, he explains. So by emphasizing NEAT while you’re on a GLP-1, you can up your chances of healthy weight loss and establish movement as an integral part of your day, which will only benefit your health in the long run. Plus, incorporating walking into your daily routine can be really helpful for maintaining energy levels, Hall adds. That’s important, since excessive fatigue is a common side effect of GLP-1s.

So what exactly should you strive for? The below is what Hall typically suggests to her patients taking GLP-1s, and it’s based on the American College of Sports Medicine’s guidelines for exercise, which are intended for all adults (not specifically those on GLP-1s). But before we dive into the details, remember that the right exercise program for you will depend on a host of factors, including your age, sex, current health status, access to a gym/exercise equipment, and how much time you have in your schedule to devote to physical activity, Dr. Pinto says. As he puts it: “I’m not going to give the same exercise plan to an 88-year-old woman who is losing a little tiny bit of weight every month compared with a young female who goes to the gym three times a week.” So don’t take the below as the end-all be-all, but instead think of it as a set of guiding principles you can adapt to your own situation. To that end, always check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program. They can advise what’s safe and recommended for you.

Strength training: Aim for two to four sessions a week, using 8 to 10 exercises that strengthen the entire body, Hall says. Do each exercise for three sets of 8 to 12 reps, starting with light weight and then progressing to moderate load once you’ve nailed good form. What does moderate mean? On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is no effort at all and 10 is maximum effort, pick a weight that makes the prescribed rep count feel like an effort level of 5 or 6. Once that feels easy, pick a weight that has you working at a level 7 or 8. Flexibility training: Aim to incorporate flexibility training at least three times per week, Hall says. This can include stretching, yoga flows, foam rolling, and the use of devices like massage guns, balls, and sticks. Check out these expert tips to maximize your flexibility work. Cardio: Strive for at least 150 minutes a week (30 minutes, five days per week) at moderate intensity (level 5 or 6) OR at least 75 minutes per week (25 minutes, three days per week) at vigorous intensity (level 7 or 8), Hall says. Cardio workouts can be anything that raises your heart rate and breathing for a sustained period, including brisk walking, jogging, hiking, swimming, running, dancing, HIIT workouts—you name it.

NEAT: Aim to move consistently throughout the day. Hall suggests striving for 7,000 to 10,000 steps a day. Here are some practical examples of NEAT that Dr. Pinto recommends to his patients: Use the stairs instead of elevators when possible.

Park at the far end of the parking lot to get more steps in.

Break up long periods of sitting by standing for 5 to 10 minutes every half hour, switching to a standing desk, or standing up every time (for example, when the phone rings).

At the grocery store, walk down the aisles without leaning on the cart and carry your bags out of the store (instead of using a cart), if that’s manageable for you.

Instead of driving short distances (like to a nearby store), walk there. Search for a walkable path to your daily errands.

Take on household chores like cleaning, vacuuming, or doing laundry. Doing these in several small bouts throughout the day is more beneficial than tackling them all in one marathon session.

Instead of sitting completely still while watching TV, try standing up, stretching, or pacing during commercials.

Incorporate stretching or light yoga movements while seated or standing. 3 tips to up your chances of success 1. Find forms of exercise you truly like. Whenever Dr. Pinto meets a new patient, he asks them what form of exercise they most enjoy. That’s because picking a workout program centered on something you genuinely like is the best way to stay consistent with it and thus reap the benefits long-term. So if you can’t stand lifting weights at the gym? Try incorporating resistance band exercises at home. Or if you hate the thought of jogging for cardio? Consider hopping on a bike instead. The point is to choose forms of movement that you can realistically see yourself doing for the long haul.

2. Modify based on your side effects. Keep in mind common side effects of GLP-1s—including nausea, decreased appetite, dehydration, and excessive fatigue—may impact your workouts and require you to modify accordingly. So if necessary, Hall recommends scaling back the duration and intensity of your workouts to help prevent overfatigue. Longer and harder isn’t always better. She also suggests training after small meals instead of after any fasting period to boost exercise performance. And she emphasizes the importance of hydrating throughout the day and during workouts to promote recovery and mitigate muscle tightness or cramping. 3. Remember, movement is just one piece of a broader puzzle. Pairing your GLP-1 with regular movement is important if you want to maximize the health gains, but it’s not the full picture. Dr. Pinto also emphasizes the importance of establishing good habits around nutrition, sleep, mood regulation, social connections, and stress management. Together with physical activity, these five categories form what Dr. Pinto calls the “pillars of health.” In particular, getting enough quality sleep and eating a healthy diet with adequate, quality protein is important if you want to see the best results from your exercise program, he says.