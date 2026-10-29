What is toxic independence? 5 Signs you may be relying on yourself too much

You’re going through something big, but you don’t speak up. You’re exhausted, but you white-knuckle through the day. Your friends offer help, but you brush it off. If this sounds familiar, you probably pride yourself for being self-sufficient and always tending to your own needs. But when you make a conscious choice to remain an island—sometimes even choosing to sink rather than seeking out help—you’re practicing an extreme form of self-reliance known as toxic independence. While not an official classification in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the trait could still have some undesired effects on your mental and emotional well-being. There’s a clear distinction between healthy self-sufficiency and toxic independence, says Yasmine Saad, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist and the founder and CEO of Madison Park Psychological Services in New York City. The former allows the freedom to balance taking care of yourself and relying on others—without any hang-ups if you choose to do so—while the latter involves valuing self-reliance at any cost and an aversion to seeking outside help. “Healthy self-sufficiency is a choice, [whereas] toxic independence is a survival strategy,” says Dr. Saad.

Elizabeth Winkler, LMFT, a psychotherapist in Beverly Hills, California, says that toxic independence often begins in early childhood and is a coping mechanism for experiences like inconsistent care, a lack of safety, or neglect from caregivers. “Asking for help felt risky, so becoming overly self-reliant became the adaptive strategy,” she explains. “Vulnerability came to feel unsafe and weak, leading to avoidant behaviors like not asking for help or allowing support.” Toxic independence can also manifest later in life as “a reaction to a belief or a past hurt related to relationships,” Dr. Saad says. Perhaps you were cheated on; as a result, you might avoid relationships because being single feels safer. Other examples include taking on more work because you’re “allergic” to delegating tasks, or refusing help from your best friends when you’re sick or moving homes. Here are a few telltale signs that your independent streak veers into toxic territory. 1. You never ask for help. You wear self-sufficiency as a badge of honor and pride yourself on relying on no one but yourself. This could arise in simple situations, like having a tech issue at work, or during something heavier—like a breakup, layoff, or grief from the loss of a loved one. In any case, you simply refuse to seek out support or accept it when it’s offered. If even the thought of asking for help makes you itch, toxic independence is likely at play.

2. You see dependence as weakness. Perhaps you look down upon people who ask lots of questions, rely heavily on their significant other, or have no problem asking for a favor. You might also see vulnerability as something to be ashamed of rather than something to take pride in. This may stop you from getting too close to others, allowing yourself to be cared for, or being emotionally available with your inner circle or a potential partner. “With healthy self-sufficiency, others’ help is seen as neutral. With toxic independence, others’ help is a liability and a weakness,” notes Dr. Saad. 3. You feel isolated. As wonderful as independence is, toxic independence can have serious repercussions on your relationships and livelihood. “It erodes intimacy because deep connection is built through vulnerability, trust, and interdependence,” says Winkler. Without these pillars of connection, you can run the risk of loneliness, suppressed anger, and even depression. If hyper-independence manifests at work, you’re on a path to burnout, resentment, and being called out for lacking collaborative skills. 4. You crave control and mistrust others. No matter whether you’re dealing with a group project or organizing a girls’ trip, you feel like you’re the only person who could possibly get the job done. “With toxic independence, the person believes that if they do not do it by themselves, it will not be done, or they will be hurt, betrayed, trapped, or disappointed,” says Dr. Saad. You’re uncomfortable if you’re not in control and actively ensure that you’re the always one to call the shots.