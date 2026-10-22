Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr Melissa Chettiar on Why Every Mother’s Health Matters

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, paediatrician Dr Melissa Chettiar shares why caring for mothers’ health is just as important as caring for their children. From understanding breast cancer risk and the benefits of breastfeeding to recognising warning signs and prioritising regular check-ups, she offers practical advice to help mothers take charge of their well-being. Her message is clear: every mother deserves the same care, attention and compassion she gives to her family.

GLAMOUR: You care for children but are passionate about supporting mothers too. Why do you see a mother’s health as part of her child’s care? Dr Melissa Chettiar : As a paediatrician, I believe caring for a child goes beyond treating their medical needs; it also means supporting the mother. A mother plays a vital role in her child’s health, development and emotional well-being, yet her own needs are often overlooked. By educating, reassuring and empowering mothers, we help them feel more confident in caring for their children. When a mother feels supported and her health needs are addressed, she is better equipped to nurture her child. Ultimately, supporting mothers is an essential part of giving children the best possible start in life. GLAMOUR: Why do you think mothers in the early stages of motherhood so often put their own health last?

Dr Melissa Chettiar : Mothers in the early stages of motherhood are often so focused on meeting their baby’s needs that they forget about their own. They are navigating physical recovery, hormonal changes, sleep deprivation and the emotional adjustment of becoming a mother. There is also immense pressure to be the perfect mother, and many women feel guilty about taking time for themselves. Sometimes, they may not even realise how much they are struggling because they have become accustomed to putting their baby first. As healthcare professionals, we need to remind mothers that looking after themselves is not selfish; it is an essential part of caring for their children. Mothers deserve care, rest and support, too. GLAMOUR: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. What do you most want the mothers you see to know about it? Dr Melissa Chettiar : I want mothers to understand the importance of early detection and seeking medical attention when something does not feel right. Recognising breast cancer early can improve treatment outcomes, so it is important to be familiar with your breasts and look out for changes such as a new lump, skin dimpling, a newly inverted nipple, unusual discharge or persistent changes in breast appearance.

It is also important to understand your individual risk factors, including your family history and any inherited genetic predisposition, and to follow screening recommendations appropriate to your age and level of risk. Breastfeeding may modestly reduce a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer, but it does not eliminate that risk. As mothers, we often prioritise our children’s health above our own. My message is simple: your health matters, too. Please do not delay seeking medical care because you are busy caring for everyone else. GLAMOUR: Research suggests breastfeeding may modestly lower the risk of breast cancer. How would you explain this to mothers in plain, practical terms?

Dr Melissa Chettiar : Breastfeeding has several health benefits, and one of them is a modest reduction in a woman’s lifetime risk of breast cancer. It influences hormone levels, including reducing exposure to certain hormones over time, and causes changes in breast tissue that may contribute to this protective effect. The important word is modestly . Breastfeeding may lower the risk, but it cannot prevent every case of breast cancer. It is also not a guarantee that a woman who breastfeeds will never develop the disease. I would encourage mothers to see breastfeeding as one possible contributor to their long-term health, rather than something they must do to protect themselves from cancer. Breast health awareness and appropriate screening remain important, regardless of feeding choices.

GLAMOUR: Not every mother is able to, or chooses to, breastfeed. How do you reassure those mothers, and what else can they do to protect their breast health? Dr Melissa Chettiar : I always reassure mothers that breastfeeding is a personal journey, and being unable to breastfeed or choosing not to breastfeed does not make you any less of a mother. Although breastfeeding may modestly reduce breast cancer risk, it is only one of many factors that influence a woman’s overall risk. There are several practical ways to support your overall health, including maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption and understanding your family history. It is also important to attend recommended breast cancer screening based on your age and individual risk.

Above all, become familiar with your breasts and seek medical advice if you notice a new lump, persistent changes in the skin, nipple changes or anything else that concerns you. No mother should feel guilty about her feeding choices or believe that she has failed to protect her health because she did not breastfeed. Breast Cancer Awareness Month GLAMOUR: Many women notice lumps, tenderness or changes in their breasts while breastfeeding. Which changes are common, such as blocked ducts or mastitis, and which should prompt a visit to the doctor? Dr Melissa: Breast changes are common during breastfeeding because of milk production, hormonal fluctuations and inflammation. Many of these changes are not cancer, but it is important for mothers to know what may be expected and when to seek medical attention.

Common changes include breast fullness and tenderness, particularly when milk first comes in or feeds are missed. Some women also experience localised firmness or lumps. What is commonly called a “blocked duct” is often related to inflammation and narrowing of the milk ducts, rather than a plug that needs to be forcefully removed. Mastitis can cause a painful, hot, swollen area of the breast, sometimes accompanied by redness, fever, chills or flu-like symptoms. Nipple soreness and cracks can also occur, particularly in the early weeks, although persistent pain should be assessed. I recommend seeking medical attention if you notice a new breast or armpit lump, particularly one that persists or does not resolve as inflammation settles. Worsening redness or pain, fever, chills, an enlarging lump or an area that becomes soft and swollen may require prompt assessment. Skin dimpling, a newly inverted nipple or bloody nipple discharge should also be investigated.

If symptoms are worsening at any time, or are not improving within 12–24 hours of appropriate supportive care, please contact a healthcare professional. Do not assume that a persistent lump is simply part of breastfeeding. GLAMOUR: Mothers often worry that a lump will simply be put down to breastfeeding. How can they advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right? Dr Melissa: I encourage mothers to trust their instincts and speak up. Breastfeeding can cause many changes, but it should never be used as a reason to dismiss a persistent or concerning symptom.

When visiting your doctor, explain when you first noticed the lump, whether it has changed in size or feel, whether it changes after feeding, and whether you have any other symptoms. Mention any personal or family history of breast cancer, too. If you feel your concerns have not been fully addressed, ask whether further assessment or breast imaging is needed. If a lump persists or grows, it is reasonable to seek a second opinion. The most important thing is to ensure that the concern is properly investigated rather than repeatedly attributed to breastfeeding without adequate assessment. GLAMOUR: Is it safe to have a mammogram, ultrasound or breast examination while breastfeeding? What should mothers tell their healthcare provider?

Dr Melissa: Yes. Clinical breast examinations, breast ultrasounds and mammograms can all be performed safely while breastfeeding when medically indicated. Mothers should not delay investigating a breast lump simply because they are lactating. Ultrasound is often the first imaging investigation for a breast lump in younger women and does not use ionising radiation. Mammography is also safe during breastfeeding. Feeding or expressing milk shortly before the examination may improve comfort and can help reduce breast fullness. Breastfeeding generally does not need to be interrupted after a mammogram. When seeing a healthcare professional, tell them that you are breastfeeding, how old your baby is, whether you are pregnant or have recently given birth, and when the breast change began. Explain whether it changes after feeding and whether you have associated symptoms such as fever, redness, nipple discharge or skin changes.

Also share any relevant personal or family history of breast cancer. These details can help your healthcare team choose the most appropriate assessment and follow-up. GLAMOUR: How often should women do breast self-checks, and what should they look and feel for? Do the same tips apply during pregnancy and breastfeeding? Dr Melissa: I encourage women to become familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel, rather than worrying about performing a perfect examination on a strict schedule. Some South African guidance recommends monthly breast self-checks, and a regular routine can help women recognise changes.

Look and feel for a new lump or thickening in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling or puckering, persistent redness, or skin that resembles orange peel. Also look out for new nipple inversion, a persistent nipple rash, unexpected discharge, particularly bloody discharge, or persistent, localised pain or swelling that does not settle. You can check your breasts in front of a mirror and gently feel the entire breast and armpit using the pads of your fingers. There is no need to press excessively hard or repeatedly squeeze your nipples. The same principle applies during pregnancy and breastfeeding, although hormonal changes can make breasts fuller, more tender and sometimes lumpier. During breastfeeding, it may be more comfortable to check your breasts after a feed or expressing milk, when they are less full.

Most importantly, do not assume that a persistent lump or unusual change is simply a normal consequence of pregnancy or breastfeeding. Any concerning change deserves medical assessment. GLAMOUR: What should mothers with a family history of breast cancer know, and when should they speak to their doctor about screening? Dr Melissa: I encourage mothers with a family history of breast cancer to discuss their individual risk with their doctor early, rather than waiting until they reach the usual screening age.

Having a relative with breast cancer does not automatically mean you will develop it, but the relationship to that relative, their age at diagnosis and the number of affected family members all matter. It is particularly important to seek advice if your mother, sister or daughter has had breast cancer, especially at a young age; if several relatives on the same side of the family have had breast or ovarian cancer; if a relative was diagnosed before the age of 50; or if there is a history of male breast cancer, cancer affecting both breasts, or a known inherited mutation such as BRCA1 or BRCA2. Your doctor can assess your personal and family history and determine whether you need earlier or more frequent screening. Depending on your level of risk, this may include mammography, breast MRI or referral for genetic counselling and testing. Some high-risk screening programmes begin around age 30, but the appropriate starting age and screening schedule depend on individual circumstances and the relevant clinical guidelines.

The key message is not to panic, but to be proactive. Knowing your family history can help you and your doctor make informed decisions about prevention and early detection. GLAMOUR: If a mother is diagnosed with breast cancer while breastfeeding or soon after having a baby, what happens to breastfeeding? Is it safe for her baby? Dr Melissa: A breast cancer diagnosis does not mean that a baby has been exposed to cancer through breast milk. Breast cancer itself is not transmitted to an infant through breastfeeding. However, the safety of breastfeeding depends on the treatment required.

During chemotherapy, breastfeeding generally needs to stop because medicines can pass into breast milk and potentially harm the baby. Breastfeeding is also usually not recommended during hormone therapy and many targeted cancer treatments. The appropriate advice depends on the specific medication and treatment plan. Surgery and radiotherapy can affect milk production and may mean that breastfeeding from the treated breast is no longer possible or advisable. In some circumstances, feeding from the unaffected breast may be possible, but this needs to be discussed with the treating team. I would encourage mothers to speak openly with their oncology team and paediatrician about their options, including weaning, expressing and safely managing milk production, and suitable alternatives such as infant formula.

The most important message is that cancer treatment should not be delayed to continue breastfeeding. Mothers deserve compassionate, individualised support to make decisions that protect both their health and their baby’s well-being. Breast Cancer Awareness Month GLAMOUR: What practical steps can busy mothers take to make their own health a priority, such as check-ups, screenings, rest and support? Dr Melissa: I encourage mothers to remember that their health matters just as much as their children’s. Looking after yourself does not have to involve dramatic changes; it can start with small, practical steps.

Make time for your own medical appointments instead of continually postponing them because your children need care. Keep up with age- and risk-appropriate screening, become familiar with your breasts and seek medical advice promptly if you notice anything unusual. Prioritise rest, balanced meals and hydration, and accept help when you need time to recover or sleep. Even a short daily walk can benefit your physical and emotional well-being. It is equally important to ask for support. Share responsibilities with your partner, family or friends rather than feeling that you have to do everything alone. And pay attention to your emotional health. If you feel persistently anxious, low or overwhelmed, particularly after giving birth, please speak to a healthcare professional.

Your well-being matters, and you deserve the same care and attention that you so generously give to your family. GLAMOUR: What one message would you leave with mothers this October? Dr Melissa: My message to every mother this October is simple: your health matters, too.

As mothers, we often put our own needs aside while prioritising our children and families. But please remember to make time for your check-ups, become familiar with your breasts, recognise unusual changes and seek medical advice without delay. Breast cancer awareness is not just about early detection; it is also about empowering women to take ownership of their health and reminding them that they deserve the same care and attention they give so generously to others. Caring for mothers is also caring for families. Every mother deserves the opportunity to live a long, healthy life, and taking care of yourself is an important part of that journey.