5 Ways to be proactive about your breast health

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global initiative that aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise funds for breast cancer research. It's also about promoting the value of early detection and getting women to take actions that help catch breast cancer early. In South Africa, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women. According to the National Cancer Registry, around 1 in 27 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Although survival rates improve dramatically the earlier it's caught, many women only see a doctor once symptoms are already advanced. Unfortunately, many women put off their mammogram, breast self-exams or even a conversation with their doctor about family history, either because of the busy pace of modern life, or because it's an uncomfortable topic to raise. But early detection is key, so in the spirit of this, here are five ways to be proactive about breast health, both this month and in the months and years to come.

Know your personal risk Not every woman's risk profile for breast cancer looks the same. Age, family history, genetics and certain lifestyle factors all play a role in how likely you are to develop the disease, and understanding your particular risk can shape how seriously you take screening. Even though mammograms are generally recommended after a woman turns 40, younger women can also be diagnosed with it – so proactive awareness matters at every age. If a parent or sibling has had breast or ovarian cancer, it's worth raising this with your doctor. Discussing this, together with your personal history, can help determine whether you should be screening earlier or more often than general guidelines suggest. Get familiar with your own body The key principle of breast self-examination isn't to diagnose yourself – it's to notice when something has changed. Doing a monthly check, ideally a few days after your period when breasts are least tender, helps you build a baseline for what's normal for you. Look and feel for any new lumps, changes in size or shape, skin dimpling or unusual discharge. Most changes turn out to be benign, but catching something unusual early can make the biggest difference to the eventual outcome. Make your self-exam a habit rather than an occasional afterthought: set a recurring reminder on your phone, or remember to do it at a certain stage of your monthly cycle. Don't skip your mammogram While breast self-exams are useful, they can't replace clinical screenings such as mammograms, which can detect changes years before they'd ever be felt by hand. If you belong to a medical aid, breast screening may be part of your plan's benefits. Fedhealth's screening benefit, for example, covers members aged 40 and older for a mammogram every two years on all options excluding myFED, sureFED Essential and flexiFEDSavvy. Because this screening benefit is paid from Risk, it doesn't eat into your day-to-day savings, so there's no financial impact to getting one either.