We wake up to it, work through it, and often fall asleep with it glowing inches from our faces. In a world of constant notifications and endless scrolling, our devices have become the background hum of daily life Registered Counsellor (HPCSA) Melissa Davids notes that while our devices connect us instantly to information and people, they also drain our focus, disrupt our sleep, and keep our minds in a state of quiet, constant stress. “Enter the digital detox; a conscious break from screen time designed to help your brain and body reset.”

If you've ever wondered what happens to your brain when you’re online, she explains that, “Every ping, like, and scroll gives your brain a small burst of dopamine, the chemical that makes you feel rewarded. This is the same neurochemical involved in habit formation. Over time, constant stimulation can overstimulate your brain’s reward system, making you crave more and more digital hits.” From a neuroscientific perspective, she further enlightens that this can weaken the prefrontal cortex (the part of the brain responsible for self-control, planning, and focus). “Psychologically, it can feed anxiety, social comparison, and the feeling that you’re never quite caught up.” In light of this information, she lists some of the benefits of switching off. Stepping away from your screens, even for a few days, can trigger noticeable changes:

Sharper focus – Without the constant pull of alerts, your brain can concentrate on single tasks for longer periods.

Better mood – Reduced exposure to online comparison and news fatigue can ease feelings of anxiety and depression.

Improved sleep – Less blue light before bedtime means more melatonin production, helping you fall asleep faster and sleep deeper.

Lower stress – Downtime from notifications allows your body’s cortisol levels to drop, leaving you calmer.

Deeper connections – More face-to-face interactions foster oxytocin release, the “bonding” hormone. Unplug to recharge, here's how, Image: Unsplash Why it’s worth it... Through her work, Melissa has noticed that many people find that even a short break from screens leads to more energy, better relationships, and a renewed sense of clarity. “It’s not about rejecting technology—it’s about reclaiming balance.” And further expounds that a digital detox isn’t about rejecting technology,it’s about reclaiming control. “When you step back, you give your brain the space to reset, your mind the chance to rest, and your relationships the attention they deserve,” she concludes. Melissa’s Top 5 tips for an effective digital detox