Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have had each other's backs for nearly two decades. In fact, the duo met at church as teenagers in 2003—years before the 38-year-old NBA star and the 37-year-old entrepreneur became the powerhouse couple we know today. She was a self-described theater nerd wary of dating jocks, so it wasn’t until they reconnected as young adults that the model and actor—and later renowned chef, philanthropist, and entrepreneur—finally gave the basketball phenom a chance in 2008. Ayesha and Steph Curry got married in 2011 and share four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.

How anyone could doubt their commitment to each other is beyond us, and yet they’ve managed to spark multiple controversies and rumors over the years. Most recently Steph shut down disparaging remarks about his wife’s acting career by former pro athletes with podcast mics, calling out his peers for the way they “view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.” Of course, he also used the opportunity to shout out his wife’s new movie, Second Chance Holiday. “PSA - You don’t have to like & subscribe to all podcasts,” he captioned the video. “Keep shining [Ayesha Curry] 🙌🏽.” Image: Instagram/@ayeshacurry For a full rundown on their love story, here’s what we know about Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s relationship timeline.

2003: When Steph is 15 years old and Ayesha is 14, the pair meet at church in Charlotte, North Carolina. “We were just kids,” Ayesha told People in 2020. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalisation that maybe he wasn’t for me.” At the time Ayesha had a strict no-athlete dating policy, and it wasn’t exactly a Hollywood-worthy meet-cute. “I don’t remember the exact first day I saw her,” Steph said. “There was no wind blowing in her face with a backlight.” July 16, 2008: The pair reconnect at the ESPYs, where Steph is honoured as the year’s breakout athlete for leading his college team to the Elite 8. Ayesha had moved to Los Angeles to act and model and still had her strict no-athlete dating policy. “She really didn’t know what I did at the time,” Steph later told People. “It was pretty refreshing.”

2008: After reconnecting, Ayesha turns down a date with Steph before agreeing to give him a chance. After their “cheesy” first date on Hollywood Boulevard, Ayesha fell hard. “I told him I loved him first and he said, ‘I feel like I love you too, but I don’t want to say it unless I’m sure because I just want to be sure that when I say it, I really mean it,’” Ayesha said. “I had to get in my car and drive home. I was crying.” December 2008: Steph says it back while visiting family for Christmas. “We were watching a movie and he turned to my ear and he said, ‘I love you,’” Ayesha said. “Mind you, my parents were sitting right there. His parents were sitting right there. Our siblings are sitting right there. I was trying to sit and watch the movie, but I was freaking out. It was so special because I knew he meant it.” July 2010: Steph proposes at a family cookout.

July 30, 2011: The pair get married Ballantyne Resort in Charlotte, North Carolina. July 19, 2012: The happy couple welcome their first child, a baby girl named Riley Elizabeth. July 10, 2015: The welcome their second daughter, Ryan Carson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) July 2, 2018: Another July baby! The Curry family welcomes baby boy Canon W. Jack. “France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name’s actually French and it means ‘young wolf,’ which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack,” Ayesha later told People. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) May 2019: Ayesha opens up about her insecurities on Red Table Talk. “Something that really bothers me and honestly has given me a little bit of a sense of insecurity is the fact that yeah, there are like all these women throwing themselves [at Steph], but me, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she says. “I have zero—this sounds weird—but like male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’” She adds, “I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that like someone’s looking.” After her comments spark backlash, Curry defends Ayesha on his Instagram Stories. “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there—not being afraid of the potential bulls#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you,” he wrote. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

July 18, 2019: The chef and the athlete officially launch their charity organization, Eat. Learn. Play. The Oakland-based foundation’s mission is to “support children’s well­being through access to nutritious meals, quality reading resources and opportunities to play and be active­ because everyone deserves the chance to live a happy, healthy childhood.” August 2, 2021: Ayesha and Steph celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary with multiple tribute posts. “Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit!” Stephen captioned his Instagram post, featuring multiple photos from their anniversary getaway. “Sexy as can be inside and out and continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are. Blessed me with the three of the dopest humans around. You are the key to everything that I do. This is a major milestone—but more a moment to get excited about the next chapters ahead. Lucky I’m (still) in love with my best friend.” Ayesha shared her own post, writing, “My love! My adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married, y’all. It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day, happy day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 2021: Stephen tells People he still gets the “How did I get her?” feeling about his wife “every day” after 10 years of marriage. That same month, Stephen surprised Ayesha with a vow-renewal ceremony that Ayesha described as the “most romantic thing” her husband has ever done. “Recently my husband surprised me with a vow-renewal ceremony to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary, which I can’t think about without getting emotional,” she told Glamour in October 2021. “He picked out everything from the food to the decorations, even a beautiful, beaded white dress for me to wear. Our oldest daughter officiated; it was so special.”

January 2022: Ayesha shuts down allegations that she and Steph have an open marriage. “Don’t believe everything you read,” she responded to one Instagram comment about the rumors. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.” February 2022: Ayesha and Steph executive produce and cohost the HBO Max gameshow About Last Night, a competition featuring celebrity couples. “We’d actually always wanted to do something together and wanted something around the premise of a date night,” Ayesha told People. “We don’t get to do a lot of them, but we love going on them. And so we said, ‘Hey, this is a great excuse to get some work done and also have some date nights.’ It’s really that simple.” September 1, 2022: Ayesha celebrates Steph earning his college degree from Davidson College 13 years after the basketball star left school for the NBA draft in 2009. “Proud is truly an understatement,” she captioned photos and videos from his graduation ceremony. “The ultimate man of his word right here! I’ve never seen someone set goals and attack them head on the way he does. He is simply unmatched because he is one of a kind. I love you @stephencurry30 YOU DID IT!”

December 8, 2022: Steph thanks Ayesha while accepting Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Award. “Nothing you do is without an amazing woman behind you,” he said. “You are the backbone of our family. I wouldn’t want to share this life with anybody else. I love you.” May 11, 2024: Steph and Ayesha welcome their fourth child, Caius Chai. “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” Steph and Ayesha captioned their announcement photo. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” February 2026: Steph and Ayesha both lend their voices to the animated sports comedy movie GOAT. During the movie’s red-carpet premiere, he describes “honest communication” as the foundation of their marriage. “It sounds kind of cheesy, but it’s really a foundation,” Curry told People. “We built that over time, where you can say whatever is on your mind and it doesn’t come off as a personal attack or anything.”

He continued, “Life is hard and you’re trying to, you know, handle all the stress and especially as parents, too. But if you can prioritize that, then prioritize each other as much as possible, that’s the foundation.” November 5, 2026: A video of Ayesha’s on-screen kiss in the new Roku rom-com Second Chance Holiday goes viral on X.com, sparking controversy among sports fans and athletes. “It’s not even real,” Ayesha replied to the clip with a laugh-cry emoji. “You guys are annoying.” November 12, 2026: Steph vehemently defends his wife after disparaging remarks from multiple sports talking heads, including former Warriors players Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas. Retired football players Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy had a lot to say about her onscreen kiss on the podcast Speakeasy, while Arenas described Ayesha as a “blemish” on the Curry family compared to other WAGs. “We don’t want to hear you,” Arenas said on the We Said What We Said podcast. “We just wanna know you’re there.”

Yikes. Anyway, here's what Steph Curry had to say in his Instagram video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) Acho, Arenas, and Young have all since offered public apologies to Steph, though none of those apologies have been directed towards Ayesha.