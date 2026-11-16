Tired of modern dating? 7 Ways to make dating feel fun again

Dating used to be pretty simple. You meet someone you like. They like you back. You exchange numbers, go on a date, see each other again, and, if things go well, eventually decide you’re in a relationship. There are butterflies, a little nervousness, probably a few bad dates in between, but for the most part, you’re enjoying the experience. That’s the version of dating we’ve grown up with, anyway. Add situationships, talking stages and an endless list of rules about how to behave when you like someone, and suddenly a first date is only the beginning of a much bigger exercise in reading between the lines. Did they watch your Instagram story? Why haven’t they replied? Should you text first? How long is too long to wait? Are you actually dating or are you just talking?

Modern dating has given us more ways to meet people than ever, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve become better at dating. If anything, we seem to have overcomplicated it. When did finding someone you like become this exhausting? There’s a reason the idea of organic dating is making a comeback. No swiping through profiles, deciding within seconds whether someone is worth your time, or dissecting a WhatsApp exchange with your friends. Just meeting someone in real life, finding a connection and seeing what happens. Instagram has also become part of the dating conversation. A mutual friend, a Story reply or someone you’ve seen around can be enough to open the door to a conversation. And unlike a dating app profile, there’s often already some context. You might have a sense of their personality, interests and social life before you ever start talking, which can make the whole thing feel a little more natural. So, if dating has become this complicated, how do we make it feel like dating again?

Drop the dating apps, at least for a while Dating apps can be useful, but they can also make dating feel like a numbers game. Match, chat, move on, repeat. After a while, the conversations start to blend into one another and dating can feel more like scrolling than actually meeting people. Taking a break can give you some distance from that cycle and leave more room for the unexpected. Say yes to plans you might normally skip. Spend time with friends. Go to the places you genuinely enjoy. Be open to a conversation with someone you might not have noticed otherwise. You don’t have to actively look for someone to meet someone. Let your social life do some of the heavy lifting. Date outside your usual type You probably have a type. Most of us do. Maybe it’s the way someone dresses, their personality, their job, their sense of humour or simply the kind of person you can picture yourself with. But are you your type’s type?

If you keep finding yourself attracted to the same kind of person, only to end up having the same disappointing experience, it might be time to look outside the usual parameters. Not by lowering your standards or dating people you’re not attracted to, but by leaving some room for someone who doesn’t immediately fit the picture. Sometimes the person you least expect can be the one who surprises you. Stop trying to be strategic There’s an entire set of unofficial dating rules about how to show interest without seeming too interested. Don’t reply too quickly. Don’t double text. Match their energy. Let them make the next move. Don’t ask where things are going too soon. Keeping track of all of it can take the fun out of actually getting to know someone. Instead of being present in the moment, you’re wondering if you’re saying too much, not enough or making the wrong move.

You don’t need to act mysterious. If you had a good time, say so. If you want to see someone again, ask. If you’re not interested, be honest. Being genuine might not always get you the outcome you want, but at least you’re not spending the entire date trying to figure out the right way to behave. Let things unfold Not every connection needs a label immediately. It’s understandable to want to know where something is going, particularly if you’ve been on the other side of a situationship. But there’s a difference between being clear about what you want and trying to fast-forward a relationship before it’s had a chance to develop. Let someone show you who they are. Pay attention to how you feel around them. Give the connection some room to develop before deciding what it needs to become.

That doesn’t mean putting up with inconsistency or sitting in limbo indefinitely. If you’re constantly left wondering where you stand, pay attention to that feeling too. If social media isn't working, try the organic way Instagram has become an unlikely part of the modern dating landscape. You might follow someone you’ve seen around, reply to a Story after a night out or realise you have a mutual friend. There’s already some context there, which can make starting a conversation feel more natural than matching with a complete stranger. But if the DMs aren’t leading anywhere either, take it offline. Let your social circle expand. Say yes to plans you might normally skip and spend time in places you actually enjoy. Dating doesn’t always have to involve actively looking for someone. Sometimes, it’s simply about being open to who you might meet along the way.

You can date more than one person If it feels right for you, there’s nothing wrong with getting to know more than one person in the early stages. You might have coffee with one person on Tuesday and dinner with another on Friday. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re playing games. You’re simply figuring out who you connect with. The important part is being honest about where you stand. Don’t imply exclusivity when there isn’t any, and don’t make promises you’re not ready to keep. It can also take some of the pressure off one connection. When your entire romantic life isn’t resting on one talking stage, you’re less likely to spend three days analysing why someone took four hours to reply.

Reflect on your dates It’s easy to get caught up in whether someone is attracted to you, but dating isn’t only about being chosen. You’re choosing too. It’s worth checking in with yourself after a date. Did you actually enjoy yourself? Did you feel comfortable? Were you curious about the person? Did you like who you were around them? And the most important question: Do I like them, or do I just like that they like me? Make dating fun again Dating can be tiring. The apps, the talking stages, the same first-date questions asked over and over again. But it shouldn’t leave you feeling like you need a break from dating altogether. Make room for dates that actually feel like something you’d want to do anyway. See live music. Go for a walk. Have coffee. Get dressed up. Let your friends set you up. Flirt. Laugh. Have a bad date and make a good story out of it.