5 Reasons to buy GLAMOUR's November'26 Entertainment issue featuring Gail Mabalane

With summer approaching and the festive season on the horizon, our November Entertainment issue brings together the people, conversations, trends and stories shaping the season. From an intimate conversation with cover star Gail Mabalane to the latest fashion and beauty inspiration, this issue has plenty to get into. Here are five reasons to add it to your reading list. 1. Gail Mabalane on growth, purpose and knowing your worth Our November cover star, Gail Mabalane, has built a career spanning television, music and film. Now, as a GLAMOUR Women of the Year 2025 ICON honouree, she reflects on the lessons that have shaped her journey and the importance of being intentional about what comes next. In a candid conversation, Gail opens up about navigating the entertainment industry, building her textured-haircare business, Ethnogenics, and learning when to walk away from opportunities that no longer align with her. She also shares her perspective on personal growth, creative independence and finding fulfilment beyond external validation. It's a conversation about ambition, self-belief and making room for the woman you're becoming.

Image: Niquita Bento 2. A necessary conversation a bout Gender-Based Violence Our Unpacking GBV feature takes a closer look at gender-based violence in South Africa, exploring the experiences, behaviours and systemic issues that continue to shape the crisis. In recognition of 16 Days of Activism, the feature brings together voices working across counselling, advocacy, entertainment and survivor support. Registered counsellor Melissa Davids discusses the importance of addressing harmful behaviours and emotional regulation from an early age, while Gillian McCulloch from Tom Ro Haven shares how rescued horses can support trauma recovery. Actress Pule Buys reflects on portraying sexual assault survivor Samke in Soul City: Let's Rise, and Michael Van Niekerk, founder of Keep The Energy, speaks about the role men must play in challenging gender-based violence and holding systems accountable. It's an important read that moves beyond awareness, asking what meaningful action, accountability and support should look like.

3. Your next fashion inspiration starts here From international runways to the streets of Lagos, our fashion pages look at the people and trends influencing how we dress right now. Get to know Nigerian model Rachel Ojuromi, whose street-style videos caught the attention of the fashion world and led to her runway debut for Chanel under Matthieu Blazy. Our Fashion Director also takes us inside Milan Fashion Week, sharing her experience of the shows and the standout moments from the season. Closer to home, find inspiration for translating runway trends into your everyday wardrobe, from statement accessories and sculptural footwear to what to wear to your next summer wedding. Consider this your guide to refreshing your wardrobe for the months ahead. Image: Supplied 4. Your guide to summer, food and entertainment Planning your festive-season calendar? We've brought together a little inspiration for the months ahead. Our GLAMOUR Food Guide highlights restaurants and culinary hotspots across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, while our preview of the upcoming Taste of Cape Town festival puts the spotlight on chefs from FYN and La Colombe. For your entertainment plans, there's a city-by-city November gig guide, with a look at the changing TikTok creator landscape across Africa. We also celebrate the women who have helped shape South African television broadcasting, from Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu to Bonang Matheba and Noxolo Grootboom.

And because the festive season comes with its own expenses, FNB's Ester Ochse shares practical financial advice on making the most of your holiday bonus while keeping your January commitments in check. New issue available now. 5. Beauty that goes beyond the surface This month's beauty pages explore the science, innovation and cultural influences shaping the industry. Discover Bephor, the South African beauty venture founded by Nolu Mkhonza in collaboration with Korean innovator June Lim, which brings together K-beauty formulations and solutions for scalp care, particularly for those who wear protective hairstyles.