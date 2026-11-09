The Gift of Clarity: Estate Product Head at FNB Fiduciary, Heather Muller shares 5 practical ways to get your affairs in order for the people you love

As the year begins to wind down, many of us start thinking about what we want to do differently in the new year. We review our finances, make plans with family and reflect on what matters most. But there is one important area that is often left off the list: making sure the people we love have clarity about our affairs. Getting your affairs in order is not only about preparing for death. It is about making life easier for your family should they ever need to step in, find important information or understand the arrangements you have put in place.

For many families, important information is scattered across emails, files, cupboards, devices and different family members. Financial arrangements may never have been discussed and loved ones may have little idea where to start if something unexpected happens. Heather Muller, Estate Product Head at FNB Fiduciary, says getting your affairs in order should ultimately be seen as an act of care for the people closest to you. We often think about estate planning in terms of documents and assets, but at its heart it is also about giving your family clarity. Making sure your affairs are organised, your wishes are understood and the right people know where to find important information can make a meaningful difference for those you love.” The approach to year-end can therefore be a useful opportunity to pause, organise and have some of the important conversations we often postpone.

Here are five practical ways to give your family the gift of greater clarity. Make sure your Will still reflects your life A Will should not be something you draft once and forget about.

Think about what may have changed in your life during the year. Perhaps you got married or divorced, welcomed a child or grandchild, bought or sold property, started a business, or experienced another significant change in your family or financial circumstances. These milestones provide a useful prompt to revisit your Will and consider whether it still reflects your wishes. The goal is not to constantly rewrite your Will, but to ensure that the document your family may eventually rely on still represents your circumstances and wishes.

Organise your important information Ask yourself a simple question: If my family needed to find my important financial and personal information tomorrow, would they know where to start? Consider creating an organised record of important information and documentation, such as your Will, relevant financial records, insurance information, property documentation and details of professional contacts who may need to be approached.

The objective is not necessarily to put everything in one physical place, particularly where information is confidential. Rather, make sure there is an organised system and that the appropriate people know how important information can be located. Increasingly, this also means thinking about your digital life, including important online accounts and digital records. Have the conversations that are easy to postpone

Estate planning is not only about documents. It is also about communication. Conversations about money, death and inheritance can be uncomfortable, which is why families often avoid them. But silence can leave loved ones trying to interpret someone's wishes during an already difficult period. You do not necessarily need to discuss every financial detail. Start with the information that will help your family understand your intentions.

Where appropriate, discuss who should be contacted, where essential documents are kept and whether there are particular responsibilities or wishes your loved ones should know about. Clarity today can help reduce uncertainty later. Check whether your arrangements still work together

Our financial lives rarely sit neatly in one place. We may have investments, insurance policies, property, business interests and other assets accumulated at different stages of life. While each arrangement may have made sense when it was put in place, circumstances change. Use the year-end pause to consider whether the different pieces of your estate plan still support what you ultimately want to achieve for the people you love. This is also an opportunity to identify areas were professional fiduciary, legal or financial guidance may be appropriate.

The important question is not simply, “Do I have a plan?” but “Does my plan still reflect the outcome I want for my family?” Don’t leave your family with a puzzle to solve One of the most valuable outcomes of good planning is clarity.

When important information is missing or wishes have never been communicated, loved ones can be left trying to piece things together at a time when they are already dealing with significant emotional pressure. Muller adds, “Life changes, families evolve and financial circumstances change. Taking time to periodically review your affairs gives you an opportunity to ask whether the arrangements you have in place still reflect your wishes and the legacy you want to leave. Ultimately, the aim is to leave your loved ones with clarity rather than questions.” Getting organised cannot remove the difficulty of losing someone, but it can help remove some of the avoidable uncertainty surrounding their affairs.