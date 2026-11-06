A snapshot of our November Issue Cover Story featuring Gail Mabalane

This icon, who has been gracing our screens for over a decade, needs no introduction. True to form, she continues to blaze trails across the entertainment industry and, more recently, fashion. As a multifaceted powerhouse , one can’t help but wonder: when someone at a dinner asks what she does, what is the first thing she says? “I usually say I’m in the entertainment business...that I make entertainment for a living. As the conversation progresses, it usually evolves to me revealing that I am an actress amongst many things. The truth is that I wear quite a few hats these days. I’m also a producer, entrepreneur, a wife, a mother and a woman who is constantly learning and evolving. I’ve come to appreciate that I don’t have to fit into one box. There are so many different parts of me, and I love that I get to explore them in different seasons of my life.”

Was there a role or a moment where she thought, “okay, this is really happening”? “There have been a few moments, but for me, being cast as Zenzi in Unseen definitely stands out. Unseen was more than just another role for me, it was a turning point in my career. I felt that all the years of showing up, learning, growing and trusting the process had brought me to a place where I could finally step into my own. What made it even more meaningful was the opportunity to play the lead as a black woman on an international platform, telling a proudly South African story. There is something incredibly special about women being given the space to lead stories that are complex, layered and unapologetically human. It is incredibly important to continue seeing women like us not just represented on international platforms, but being entrusted with carrying the narrative. I’ve also learnt though that there isn’t just one moment when you arrive. There are little moments along the way that remind you that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be, while still having so much more to learn and do. Reflecting on her career trajectory, what does she know now that she wishes she could tell the younger Gail starting out? “I would tell her that she is enough, to trust God’s timing and not be so anxious about having everything figured out. You don’t have to rush your becoming. I would remind her that rejection isn’t always a reflection of her worth, that other people’s journeys aren’t a measure of her own, and that she's growing older.

Gail Mabalane graces the cover of our November Issue

As a GLAMOUR Woman of the Year ICON Honouree, an accolade that she received as she was celebrating her 15 year milestone in the industry, she says, it was a special moment for her. “ It meant a great deal to me because an honour like that invites you to pause and reflect on the journey, not just the milestone. There are so many moments behind a career that people don’t necessarily see: the uncertainty, the fear, the hard work, the lessons, the setbacks and the decisions you make when no one is watching.” Elaborating on this milestone, she says, “To have that journey recognised is incredibly special and humbling. When you work hard and pour yourself into the different things you care about, you don’t always stop to take stock of what the journey means or how it might be received by others. I remember that I was on set when I got the news and it was so overwhelming. In that moment, paused to reflect on how far I’ve come, I remembered the experiences that have shaped me, and the people who have supported me along the way. More than anything, I felt grateful that the work and the woman behind it were being seen, and grateful to Glamour for the honour.

Did the win change the way she sees herself or her work at all? “I don’t think an award changes who you are, but it can change the way you pause to recognise yourself. It reminded me that the work we do can have meaning beyond what we see in the moment. Further affirming that it also made her more conscious of the responsibility that comes with being visible. “I want the things I do, whether in entertainment, business or my personal life, to mean something. Recognition is wonderful, and I’m grateful for it, but the greater motivation for me is knowing that I’m doing work that aligns with who I am and what I believe in.” Building your own business carries a very different kind of risk compared to acting. What surprised her most about the journey? “It is just how much of yourself you have to bring to it. As an actress, you step into a character and work within a creative world that has been built around a story.” Gail explains that as an entrepreneur, you’re building the story, making the decisions, and taking full responsibility for what happens next. “With Ethnogenics, I’ve learnt that having a great product and a meaningful purpose is only part of the journey. You also need resilience, financial discipline, patience and the willingness to keep learning. There are moments when things don’t go according to plan, and you have to decide whether you’re going to let that define you or teach you.” Asserting that business has stretched her in ways she didn’t expect, but it has also revealed a different side of her strength.