Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2027: First line-up revealed as the festival takes over the city

The countdown to the 2027 Cape Town International Jazz Festival has officially begun, and the first artist announcement is giving us a taste of what's to come. From some of South Africa's most celebrated musical voices to international performers bringing sounds from across the globe, the 24th edition is already shaping up to be an exciting meeting of musical worlds. Image:Supplied Leading the South African contingent is Simphiwe Dana, who will be joined by special guest Bongeziwe Mabandla. The announcement also welcomes legendary group Mahotella Queens, alongside Internet Athi, Vuyo Viwe, The Joy and Thandeka Mfinyongo. Internationally, the first wave features Swedish-American vocalist Emma Nissen, Malian kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko, Indian bassist Mohini Dey and multi-instrumentalist Yarwood.

Image: Supplied It's an intriguing mix of established names and contemporary talent. Dana and Mabandla sharing a festival bill is particularly exciting, bringing together two artists whose music has carved out distinctive places in South Africa's contemporary soundscape. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Mahotella Queens offers a celebration of a musical legacy that continues to resonate across generations. Image: Supplied International additions bring their own musical perspectives. From Sissoko's mastery of the kora to Dey's dynamic approach to bass and contemporary music, the first announcement promises a programme that moves across styles, influences and musical traditions. And with more artists still to be revealed, this is only the beginning. But the artists aren't the only reason to pay attention to the 2027 edition. The festival is also making a significant change to its stage locations.

For the first time in this new chapter of the festival, audiences won't be heading to the familiar Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) for the main festival experience. Instead, the Kippies, Mannenberg and Rosies stages are moving into three iconic Cape Town locations. Image: Supplied The Kippies Stage will be hosted at the Company's Garden, the Mannenberg Stage at Greenmarket Square and the Rosies Stage at St George's Cathedral. It's a change that puts Cape Town firmly in the spotlight. The Company's Garden brings an outdoor setting into the festival experience, Greenmarket Square places performances right in the heart of the CBD, while St George's Cathedral offers a distinctive architectural setting for live music.

Rather than navigating one large festival venue, audiences will have the opportunity to experience different stages across the city, with each location offering its own atmosphere. The move also creates a different relationship between the festival and its host city, allowing some of Cape Town's best-known spaces to become part of the musical experience. Image: Supplied The wider programme will also extend to the Homecoming Centre in District Six, Texas Nightclub, Youngblood-Africa Gallery and Artscape Theatre Centre, giving the festival a broader presence across the city. Taking place under the banner March: The Month of the Mother City, the 2027 festival will run from 4 to 26 March, with the main festival weekend scheduled for 19 to 21 March.

Image: Supplied The programme will include intimate performances, masterclasses, panel discussions, conversations, an art exhibition and a fashion show. Free community concerts are also planned for Guga S'thebe in Langa on 14 March and Greenmarket Square on 17 March. The Homecoming weekend on 12 and 13 March will bring additional performances to the Homecoming Centre and Texas Nightclub, while a family day on 21 March will offer another way for audiences to participate. Image: Supplied With the first artist announcement setting the tone and the stage locations introducing a new way to experience the festival, the 2027 edition is bringing two exciting changes to the table: a line-up that celebrates musical diversity and a festival footprint that places Cape Town's cultural spaces at the centre of the action.

One thing is certain: jazz is taking over the Mother City, and we're looking forward to seeing how the rest of the line-up unfolds. Event details What: 24th Cape Town International Jazz Festival

When: 4–26 March 2027 Main festival weekend: 19–21 March 2027 Homecoming weekend: 12–13 March 2027

Main stages: Kippies at Company's Garden; Mannenberg at Greenmarket Square; Rosies at St George's Cathedral. Tickets: Available through Quicket.

erspectives. From Sissoko's mastery of the kora to Dey's dynamic approach to bass and contemporary music, the first announcement promises a programme that moves across styles, influences and musical traditions. And with more artists still to be revealed, this is only the beginning. But the artists aren't the only reason to pay attention to the 2027 edition. The festival is also making a significant change to its stage locations. For the first time in this new chapter of the festival, audiences won't be heading to the familiar Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) for the main festival experience. Instead, the Kippies, Mannenberg and Rosies stages are moving into three iconic Cape Town locations.

The Kippies Stage will be hosted at the Company's Garden, the Mannenberg Stage at Greenmarket Square and the Rosies Stage at St George's Cathedral. It's a change that puts Cape Town firmly in the spotlight. The Company's Garden brings an outdoor setting into the festival experience, Greenmarket Square places performances right in the heart of the CBD, while St George's Cathedral offers a distinctive architectural setting for live music. Rather than navigating one large festival venue, audiences will have the opportunity to experience different stages across the city, with each location offering its own atmosphere. The move also creates a different relationship between the festival and its host city, allowing some of Cape Town's best-known spaces to become part of the musical experience.

The wider programme will also extend to the Homecoming Centre in District Six, Texas Nightclub, Youngblood-Africa Gallery and Artscape Theatre Centre, giving the festival a broader presence across the city. Taking place under the banner March: The Month of the Mother City, the 2027 festival will run from 4 to 26 March, with the main festival weekend scheduled for 19 to 21 March. The programme will include intimate performances, masterclasses, panel discussions, conversations, an art exhibition and a fashion show. Free community concerts are also planned for Guga S'thebe in Langa on 14 March and Greenmarket Square on 17 March.

The Homecoming weekend on 12 and 13 March will bring additional performances to the Homecoming Centre and Texas Nightclub, while a family day on 21 March will offer another way for audiences to participate. With the first artist announcement setting the tone and the stage locations introducing a new way to experience the festival, the 2027 edition is bringing two exciting changes to the table: a line-up that celebrates musical diversity and a festival footprint that places Cape Town's cultural spaces at the centre of the action. One thing is certain: jazz is taking over the Mother City, and we're looking forward to seeing how the rest of the line-up unfolds.

Event details What: 24th Cape Town International Jazz Festival

When: 4–26 March 2027

Main festival weekend: 19–21 March 2027 Homecoming weekend: 12–13 March 2027 Main stages: Kippies at Company's Garden; Mannenberg at Greenmarket Square; Rosies at St George's Cathedral.