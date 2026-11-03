5 Dove essentials for moisturised, even-looking, glowing summer skin

Summer is the perfect excuse to give your body-care routine a little extra attention. With warmer days, more time outdoors and skin spending less time covered up, keeping your skin feeling soft, moisturised and looking radiant becomes part of the everyday routine. The secret is not necessarily adding more products to your shelf, but finding the right essentials that work together. Think gentle cleansing, a little exfoliation, daily moisturising and an antiperspirant that fits seamlessly into your routine.

If you're looking to refresh your body-care line-up this season, these five Dove essentials are worth knowing about. Dove Advanced Care Even Tone Antiperspirant Aerosol Dove Advanced Care Even Tone Antiperspirant Aerosol A summer body-care routine starts with feeling fresh and confident. The Dove Advanced Care Even Tone Antiperspirant Aerosol is an easy everyday essential, offering antiperspirant protection while caring for the delicate underarm area. It's a practical addition to your routine, particularly when warmer temperatures call for a little extra freshness.

Dove Advanced Care Replenishing Dragon Fruit & Coconut Cream Shower Gel Dove Advanced Care Replenishing Dragon Fruit & Coconut Cream Shower Gel Your shower routine is an opportunity to give your skin some much-needed care. The Dove Advanced Care Replenishing Dragon Fruit & Coconut Cream Shower Gel brings a fruity, tropical feel to your daily cleanse. A lovely way to start or end a summer day, it leaves your skin feeling cleansed and cared for, without making your shower routine feel like another chore.

Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Milk Beauty Cream Bar Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Milk Beauty Cream Bar Sometimes, the simplest additions make the biggest difference. The Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Milk Beauty Cream Bar brings a touch of everyday nourishment to your cleansing routine. With its coconut milk-inspired appeal and creamy formula, it's an easy bathroom staple for anyone who loves skin that feels soft and pampered. Dove Even Glow Body Cream Dove Even Glow Body Cream No summer body-care routine is complete without moisturising. The Dove Even Glow Body Cream is the step to reach for when your skin needs some extra attention. Work it into your daily routine after showering, paying attention to areas that tend to feel drier. Consistent moisturising helps maintain your skin's softness and leaves it looking healthy and cared for.