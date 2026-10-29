Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunite for Rare Beauty blush campaign

In what Rare Beauty is calling the “Still Making Each Other Blush” campaign, the duo celebrates a friendship that dates back over two decades and the new Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which includes two shades of the brand's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the Soft Pinch Blush Brush.

If you were a tween in the late 2000s, there's a good chance you spent part of your formative years watching Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato make YouTube videos, giggle their way through interviews, and give Disney Channel fans a friendship to obsess over. And if you've spent the years since hoping for another Delena moment that could make your inner 13-year-old scream into a bedazzled pillow, well, consider this your lucky day. Gomez and Lovato have reunited for a new Rare Beauty campaign, and they're taking us back to their bedroom-vlogging days to launch a makeup bundle arguably decades in the making.

But the makeup is only half of the fun. In an Instagram Reel promoting the reunion, Gomez and Lovato tap into the energy of their old YouTube vlogs—and the general vibe of that entirely horizontal YouTube era—recreating the casual, camera-facing chemistry that made their friendship so endearing in the first place. It's a little bit beauty campaign, a little bit time capsule. The production values may have improved since 2008, but it’s really the nostalgia that’s doing the heavy lifting here.

“Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup,” Lovato said in a press release. Gomez was equally sentimental, saying, “Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of [our] history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same… always.”

And just like that, we're emotionally invested in a blush launch.

Originally published on Allure.