Fenty Beauty on confidence, inclusivity and self-expression at the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass

Beauty is personal. It is about finding products that work for you, embracing your individuality and feeling confident in the skin you’re in. For Fenty Beauty, that belief has been at the heart of its approach to beauty, championing inclusivity, self-expression and products designed to meet the needs of a diverse community. At the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass, the brand brings this philosophy to an audience that is passionate about beauty, innovation and discovering new ways to express themselves. We caught up with Lauren Titus, Head of Artistry, Education and Sales at Fenty Africa, to discuss the importance of inclusive beauty, the evolving expectations of consumers and how Fenty continues to empower people to define beauty on their own terms.

GLAMOUR: What makes the Hair & Beauty Masterclass the right platform for your brand to connect with the GLAMOUR audience? FENTY BEAUTY: The GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass is a powerful platform to connect with a highly diverse, beauty-engaged, personally aware and trend-conscious audience that aspires to be its most confident self. At Fenty, we always want to be in places and spaces that allow us to make meaningful connections with our beauty besties. GLAMOUR: There’s so much conversation around beauty being more than appearance. How does your brand approach beauty as a form of confidence, identity or self-expression?

FENTY BEAUTY: Fenty is more than a beauty brand. It is an essential part of how consumers express their individuality and feel empowered. It is an inclusive beauty philosophy that is real, raw and unfiltered, and aims to make you feel good beyond looking good. GLAMOUR: What do you hope consumers understand or experience differently about your brand after engaging with you at the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass? FENTY BEAUTY: Fenty is a brand you fall in love with beyond the shine, shimmer and gloss. It was built on the core need to bring foundation shades to consumers with hard-to-match skin undertones and to be inclusive in shades and products for women of colour, as well as everyone who has struggled to find makeup and beauty products that work for them.

Nine years later, Fenty remains dedicated to making beauty accessible and expressive, with no limits on what beauty should look like. GLAMOUR: As the beauty landscape continues to evolve, what are you seeing consumers become more intentional about, and how is your brand responding to that shift? FENTY BEAUTY: The beauty landscape continuously evolves, and we can see consumers becoming more intentional in their choices. Trends still inspire, but needs are what create the true connection.

Quality is an obvious expectation, but consumers want to know how a brand’s values and purpose connect with their own. Is this brand me? Is it made for my skin tone, my lifestyle, my hair, my care demands, my moods and my different looks, regardless of my level of expertise? That’s where Fenty comes in so powerfully! The heart of our brand is about empowering people to find what works for all their beauty and personal needs. We’re helping consumers make more confident choices and get more out of their products, while keeping it hot, exciting and always at the height of innovation without compromising quality. It’s why we are the hottest brand here in Africa!