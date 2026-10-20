Signature Cosmetics showcases new hair-styling range at GLAMOUR Masterclass

Beauty is increasingly becoming a powerful form of self-expression, with consumers looking for products that not only deliver on performance but also celebrate their individuality. At the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass, Signature Cosmetics is set to connect with a beauty-conscious audience through its commitment to accessible quality, innovation and the freedom to express yourself. With the launch of its new Hair Styling Range and improved Colour Cosmetics formulations, the brand continues to bring its Find Your Signature philosophy to life, empowering consumers to explore their personal style without compromising on quality or experience GLAMOUR: What makes the Hair & Beauty Masterclass the right platform for your brand to connect with the GLAMOUR audience?

SIGNATURE: The GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass is the perfect platform for Signature Cosmetics because it gives us an opportunity to connect directly with consumers who are passionate about beauty, hair, and self-expression. As a brand, Signature Cosmetics is all about making beauty accessible without compromising on quality or the overall experience. With the launch of our new Hair Styling Range, this platform allows consumers to not only discover products but also allows them to incorporate into their everyday styling routines. We are always finding ways to better improve our products to suit our customers’ needs and satisfaction- that’s why with our Colour Cosmetics range, we have improved our formulation for a better, long - lasting wear. It also aligns beautifully with our wider brand message, “Find Your Signature.” We want every consumer to feel confident expressing their individuality through their hair, makeup, and fragrance, while still having access to products that are affordable, effective and have a premium luxurious feel.

GLAMOUR: There is growing conversation around beauty being more than appearance. How does your brand approach beauty as a form of confidence, identity, or self-expression? SIGNATURE: We recognise that there is no single definition of beauty. For one person, confidence might come from wearing a fragrance that makes them feel powerful; for someone else, it could be creating a hairstyle that reflects their personality or choosing a makeup look that allows them to express their individuality. Our role as a brand is to give consumers the products and freedom to explore that identity for themselves. And importantly, we believe that experience should be accessible. Not only are our products affordable and accessible, but the quality behind them is what truly drives the brand, ensuring that our consumers never have to compromise on performance or experience because of price. GLAMOUR: What do you hope consumers will understand or experience differently about your brand after engaging with you at the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass?