A while ago, I was watching Keke Palmer’s podcast when she sat down with Nia Long, an icon whose career has spanned decades. Their conversation moved from Nia’s longevity in the entertainment industry to ageing, and one observation from the conversation was Keke's compliment to Nia's neck It was such a simple comment, but it made me think about how much attention we give our faces compared with our necks. We have serums, eye creams, moisturisers, masks and SPF, yet the neck often gets whatever is left on our hands.

And there is a reason the neck deserves its own conversation. It can develop fine lines, pigmentation and changes in texture and firmness, sometimes becoming one of the more noticeable areas of ageing. So, what exactly makes the neck different? Does it really need a dedicated cream? Which ingredients actually have evidence behind them? And are we overcomplicating something that could be as simple as taking our existing routine a little further? To find out, we spoke to Dr Alek Nikolic, a qualified aesthetic medical practitioner, about what is really happening to the skin on our necks and how we should be caring for it.

Why does the neck seem to age differently? If you've ever looked at your face and neck and noticed that they don't quite appear to be ageing at the same pace, there is a biological reason for that. “The neck is thinner than facial skin, and it has far fewer oil glands, so it is naturally drier and has a weaker barrier,” explains Dr Nikolic. But its structure is also different. The face has underlying bone and fuller fat pads that provide support. The neck, by comparison, relies largely on the skin and a thin sheet of muscle called the platysma.

And that muscle is constantly working. Every time you talk, swallow, turn your head or look down at your phone, your neck moves. According to Dr Nikolic, this repeated movement can contribute to the horizontal lines often referred to as “necklace” lines and, over time, vertical bands. Then there is the sun. While most of us have become accustomed to applying SPF to our faces every morning, the neck, sides of the neck, ears and décolletage are often left out of the routine. That means they can accumulate UV exposure over the years, contributing to pigmentation, redness, crepiness and other visible signs of sun damage.

What is actually different about neck skin? The differences aren't only about ageing. The neck has fewer sebaceous, or oil-producing, glands than the face, which means it has less natural lubrication. This matters because the skin barrier helps retain moisture and protect against external irritants. When that barrier is weaker, the area can become dry and reactive more easily. The anatomy underneath the skin also plays a role in how the area changes with age. Unlike the face, the neck has relatively little underlying structural support, while its muscles are repeatedly contracting throughout the day.

This combination of thinner skin, lower oil production and constant movement helps explain why the neck can develop a different pattern of visible ageing. Do you really need a separate neck cream? This is probably the question most of us actually want answered. According to Dr Nikolic, no — a separate neck cream isn't essential.

“Your face serums, moisturiser and SPF will all benefit the neck,” he explains. If your skincare budget is already stretched, there is no need to purchase an entirely separate collection of products. The advantage of a dedicated neck cream is primarily its formulation. These products are often richer and designed around the dryness and sensitivity of the area. They may contain a combination of hydrating ingredients and firming peptides. But the label on the jar isn't what makes the difference.

“The bigger issue I see in practice isn’t which product people use. It’s that the neck gets no products at all, especially sunscreen,” says Dr Nikolic. In other words, consistency matters more than adding another product category to your routine. Which ingredients are worth looking for? If you are shopping for a neck product, or simply checking whether your existing skincare can be used there, start with the ingredients rather than the packaging.

Retinoids: Retinol and retinaldehyde can help improve skin texture and stimulate collagen production, making them useful for concerns such as fine lines and firmness. Peptides: Collagen-signalling peptides can support the appearance of firmer skin and may be useful for people who find retinoids too irritating. Hyaluronic acid: This is primarily a hydration ingredient. It attracts water to the skin and can temporarily give it a plumper appearance.

Ceramides and glycerin: Both can support hydration and the skin barrier, which is particularly relevant for an area that tends to be dry. Vitamin C: An antioxidant that can help brighten the appearance of skin while helping protect it against environmental stress. Niacinamide: Useful for supporting a more even-looking skin tone and generally well tolerated.

Tranexamic acid: An option for persistent pigmentation. Lactic acid and glycolic acid: In appropriate, lower strengths, these can improve surface texture and dullness. Dr Nikolic also notes growing interest in ingredients such as growth factors and exosomes. However, research into their topical use is still developing, so he recommends viewing them as emerging additions rather than replacements for ingredients with a stronger evidence base.

How much can these ingredients actually do? It's easy for skincare claims to make every ingredient sound revolutionary, but their benefits aren't interchangeable. Dr Nikolic says retinoids have the strongest evidence among the ingredients discussed for addressing sun-related skin changes, with research showing improvements on the neck and chest. Peptides have a smaller evidence base, while hyaluronic acid is useful for hydration and temporary plumping rather than rebuilding collagen.

That distinction is important because hydration can improve how skin looks and feels without necessarily changing its underlying structure. And when it comes to potent ingredients, the neck isn't the place to take an “if a little works, more must work better” approach. How should you introduce retinol and acids? The skin on your neck can be less forgiving than your face, so your usual facial-strength products shouldn't automatically be transferred at the same frequency.

Dr Nikolic recommends introducing strong retinoids and acids gradually, starting around two or three nights a week. A lower concentration may also be more appropriate. Avoid using retinol and exfoliating acids together on the same night, particularly when beginning a new routine. Image:Instagram/@zerina Why the caution? Irritation can leave the neck red and flaky and, in darker skin tones, inflammation can sometimes lead to post-inflammatory pigmentation.

There are other potential irritants to consider. Directly spraying perfume onto the neck can trigger irritation, while fragrance combined with sun exposure may contribute to uneven pigmentation. Dr Nikolic recommends applying perfume to clothing instead. Products containing strong lightening agents such as hydroquinone should be used under medical supervision. Retinoids should also be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding. How do you apply skincare to your neck? The application itself doesn't need to become another complicated ritual.

Dr Nikolic recommends following the basic sequence you already use: cleanse, apply your actives, moisturise and finish with SPF in the morning. Rather than stopping at the jaw, extend suitable products across the front and sides of the neck, around to the back and down towards the décolletage. Keep your movements gentle. There is no need to aggressively massage, stretch or pull the skin.

For retinoids specifically, applying them to dry skin can help minimise irritation. The amount will depend on the product, but Dr Nikolic says a pea-sized amount is generally sufficient for the neck. What are the biggest mistakes? One of the easiest mistakes to make is treating the jawline as the endpoint of your skincare routine.

Another is applying sunscreen selectively. The front of the neck may be the most visible area, but the sides, back, ears and décolletage can also receive significant exposure. Reapplication becomes particularly important if you are outdoors for extended periods or wearing clothing that leaves the area exposed. Overloading the skin is another issue. Using a strong facial retinoid or acid at full strength from day one can cause unnecessary irritation.

And then there is fragrance. If your neck is sensitive or prone to pigmentation, spraying perfume directly onto the skin may be a habit worth reconsidering. What if you don't want to spend money on another product? You don't have to. For Dr Nikolic, the priority is broad-spectrum SPF 30–50 every day. Apply it to the neck, ears and décolletage, and reapply when you're outdoors. He recommends looking for formulas containing zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.

After that, make your existing routine work harder. If your facial serum or moisturiser is suitable for the neck, simply extend the application. There is no need to purchase a product specifically labelled “neck” just to cover the area. Lifestyle habits can also make a difference. Since prolonged downward screen use repeatedly flexes the neck, try raising your phone or laptop towards eye level.

Physical protection is another simple measure. Clothing, collars, scarves and shade can reduce direct sun exposure in ways that skincare alone cannot. And avoid unnecessary irritation from harsh scrubs and very hot water. Smoking is another factor worth avoiding when it comes to overall skin health. When should you consider professional treatments? Skincare can support the quality and appearance of the skin, but it cannot address every structural change that develops over time.

For concerns such as pronounced neck bands, crepiness or laxity, Dr Nikolic says there are in-clinic options that may be considered following an individual assessment. These can include skin boosters such as Profhilo, botulinum toxin for prominent neck bands, and treatments designed to stimulate collagen or improve skin tightness. The appropriate option depends on the individual's skin, concerns and medical history, which is why Dr Nikolic recommends a professional consultation before pursuing treatment.