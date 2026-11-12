9 Ways to whiten your teeth safely: What works and what to avoid

Who doesn't want a brighter, whiter smile? The good news is that having whiter teeth is an attainable goal and one that doesn’t necessarily cost a lot of money or take a long time. But not every path to a brighter smile is right for every mouth—and that’s where the experts come in. According to Erin Fraundorf, DMD, there are two types of teeth-whitening techniques: “Mechanical teeth whitening is based on the removal of surface stains via a physical means,” she says, giving brushing with an electric toothbrush and using a whitening toothpaste with mild abrasives as examples. “Chemical teeth whitening is based on the application of a whitening solution to your teeth,” she continues, explaining that the whitening agents penetrate your teeth via a chemical reaction and oxidize stains to make your teeth appear whiter.

But there’s more to improving the appearance of your teeth than picking mechanical or chemical whitening. We've compiled the ultimate guide for at-home whitening, from do-it-yourself options and over-the-counter solutions to in-office treatments. Before you start any of this, though, here's a quick test that can help determine if whitening is even worth your time: Hold a piece of white paper next to your mouth. If your teeth appear yellow, these treatments should work. If they look gray, the staining is from within the enamel and can only be fixed by covering them with bonding or veneers. Read on for tips and insights from top dentists that will give you the extra edge when it comes to whitening your teeth.

1. Combine baking soda and hydrogen peroxide This combination is popular for a reason: It works. In fact, each ingredient works on its own. “Both have their own whitening properties, but they can work synergistically when combined,” says Michael Wei, DDS. “Baking soda is slightly abrasive and can help to scrub away surface stains on teeth. Hydrogen peroxide is a bleaching agent that can help whiten teeth and kill bacteria in the mouth, reducing plaque formation and preventing gum disease.” To use this combination effectively, Dr. Wei says, you can mix baking soda with a small amount of hydrogen peroxide until it forms a thick paste that you can use to brush your teeth gently for one to two minutes. Although this DIY method can be more effective than a whitening toothpaste, it comes with more risks: “Be careful not to use this mixture too frequently as it can be abrasive and may cause damage to the enamel if used excessively,” he adds, noting that while this combination can be effective for teeth whitening, it is not a substitute for regular dental care or professional teeth-whitening treatments.

2. Upgrade to an electric toothbrush Even though you can get good results from a manual toothbrush, an electric toothbrush really gets the job done. “They typically have oscillating or rotating bristle heads that help provide more plaque-removing power and coverage than manual brushing,” says Dr. Wei. “The additional cleaning action of electric toothbrushes can help to break up and remove surface stains on your teeth more effectively.” Jon Marashi, DDS, concurs: “An electric toothbrush can more effectively clean teeth with less user error because of the vibrating bristles,” he says. Ultimately, what’s most important is that you’re brushing frequently, even if it’s with a manual brush. “The bottom line is that the best toothbrush is whichever one you are actually going to use,” says Dr. Fraundorf.

3. Use a whitening toothpaste Seems like a no-brainer, right? And as long as you keep your expectations realistic, it makes sense to make whitening toothpaste a part of your routine. Most whitening toothpastes contain little to no concentrations of hydrogen peroxide because "the ingredient is hard to stabilize," says cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson. "Instead, they exfoliate away new stains with silica, a gritty mineral." Marc Lowenberg, DDS previously told Allure that whitening toothpastes cannot be expected to produce a dramatically whiter smile on their own because they don't soak into the enamel and bleach the teeth like strips and professional treatments do. That said, they can make your teeth whiter than regular toothpaste and help maintain the results of other more effective whitening treatments. 4. Use a whitening pre-rinse before brushing A post-brushing mouthwash is great, but a pre-brushing rinse specifically made for whitening can be a real game changer. Swishing it around your mouth for the prescribed amount of time on the bottle (which is typically 30 seconds) can help loosen plaque and debris and make it easier for your toothbrush to effectively clean your teeth. “Pre-rinses often contain ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide or other whitening agents that can help to lift and remove surface stains from your teeth,” says Dr. Wei. “By using a whitening pre-rinse before brushing, you may enhance the effectiveness of your whitening toothpaste or other whitening products that you use as part of your oral-care routine.”

5. Use whitening strips at home Teeth-whitening strips do work, but you have to know which to choose and how to use them. Kits that whiten in a one-hour session remove only shallow tooth stains, says Dr. Apa: "It takes two weeks of daily bleaching with hydrogen peroxide to reach deep stains." Here's how to to use teeth-whitening strips at home, according to the experts: Break one rule. The box might advise against it, but go ahead and brush before whitening. “In order for the whitening agent to effectively and efficiently get to work, you want a blank canvas to allow for more immediate interaction with the deeper stains and discoloration," says Dr. Apa. “Just don't use fluoride toothpaste since it sticks to teeth and blocks peroxide from getting in."

The box might advise against it, but go ahead and brush before whitening. “In order for the whitening agent to effectively and efficiently get to work, you want a blank canvas to allow for more immediate interaction with the deeper stains and discoloration," says Dr. Apa. “Just don't use fluoride toothpaste since it sticks to teeth and blocks peroxide from getting in." Grab a tissue. Blot your teeth to remove saliva so there's no barrier between the strips and your teeth.

Blot your teeth to remove saliva so there's no barrier between the strips and your teeth. Put them in place. Position the strips so they don't touch your gums as that can cause irritation. Then press your fingernail between each tooth to "mold the strips to your teeth, so you bleach the edges," says Dr. Lowenberg.

Position the strips so they don't touch your gums as that can cause irritation. Then press your fingernail between each tooth to "mold the strips to your teeth, so you bleach the edges," says Dr. Lowenberg. Don't go overboard. Follow the directions for your chosen strips regarding how long you’re supposed to keep them on. Leaving them on any longer can affect tooth sensitivity as well as "damage gums and erode tooth enamel," says Wilson. You also don't want to remove them prematurely. "The more time the bleach spends on your teeth, the more stains break apart," says Dr. Apa.

Follow the directions for your chosen strips regarding how long you’re supposed to keep them on. Leaving them on any longer can affect tooth sensitivity as well as "damage gums and erode tooth enamel," says Wilson. You also don't want to remove them prematurely. "The more time the bleach spends on your teeth, the more stains break apart," says Dr. Apa. Maintenance matters. If your teeth look dull a few months after whitening, Dr. Lowenberg suggests using Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express "to remove new stains before they become deeper and more stubborn." It's a good practice to use them every six months to a year.

If your teeth look dull a few months after whitening, Dr. Lowenberg suggests using Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express "to remove new stains before they become deeper and more stubborn." It's a good practice to use them every six months to a year. Use 'em or lose 'em. "Peroxide is unstable, so unopened strips lose their potency within 18 months," says Wilson. 6. Use a whitening pen You can also use a whitening pen to reach the spots that strips miss, such as right next to the gums and between crooked teeth. Like strips, pens contain hydrogen peroxide and take about two weeks of consistent use to work. Dr. Marashi recommends stashing a whitening pen in your bag which helps improve the appearance of surface stains.

7. Beware of foods and drinks that stain A rule of thumb: Anything that can stain a white shirt can also stain your teeth. “Foods and drinks that are most likely to stain teeth include coffee, tea, red wine, cola, dark berries, tomato-based sauces, soy sauce, and balsamic vinegar,” says Dr. Wei, who adds that any food or drink that is dark or highly pigmented potentially can stain teeth over time. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy these things. “I would never tell my patients to stop drinking coffee. You have to enjoy life,” says Dr. Marashi. “This staining can be avoided by proper dental hygiene, including proper brushing and flossing and routine professional teeth cleaning.” And when you do eat or drink these particular treats, keep water on hand. “Next time you have that cup of coffee or glass of red wine, take a swig of water in between sips and briefly swish around,” Dr. Fraundorf says. “Water will not only prevent the staining particles from clinging to your teeth, it will also help neutralize the acidity of the beverage.”

The same goes for white wine—yes, white wine. According to Dr. Wei, white wine contains acids that can erode the enamel, making it prone to new stains. “The acidity in white wine can weaken the tooth enamel, making it easier for other pigmented foods and drinks to cause staining,” he says. Drinking white wine through a straw can help, but if that’s not your vibe, swishing with water works here too. Dr. Wei also suggests waiting a half hour before brushing your teeth. “Brushing immediately after drinking wine potentially can spread the acid and staining pigments on your teeth,” he says. 8. Stimulate saliva While swishing with water is always a good idea, your mouth’s own natural moisture can also help stop tooth discoloration. “Saliva plays a crucial role in protecting teeth from staining,” says Dr. Wei, who explains that it helps rinse away food particles, bacteria, and other substances that can contribute to staining. Furthermore, saliva contains minerals such as calcium and phosphate that can help strengthen and protect tooth enamel, and antibodies and enzymes that can fight staining bacteria. “Saliva also acts as a natural buffer against acids that can erode tooth enamel and lead to staining.”

So how can you make the most of this natural resource? “Chewing sugar-free gum increases salivary flow by stimulating mechanical and taste receptors in the mouth,” Dr. Wei says. 9. Get your teeth whitened at the dentist's office Although at-home teeth-whitening products and other home remedies can help you remove stains, ultimately, in-office treatments from a qualified dentist are the fastest and most effective way to whiten. “Your first step is to see a professional that does teeth whitening frequently in their practice and understands it well,” Dr. Fraundorf says. “Getting a proper evaluation is very important to ensure the most safe, comfortable, and effective teeth whitening.” And depending on your teeth and your dentist, the whitening method used may vary. “Every patient is unique with regard to their smile, smile goals, budget, and lifestyle, so for the most effective results, I recommend a completely customized whitening treatment plan,” adds Dr. Fraundorf.