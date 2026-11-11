John Frieda brings its “Salon Attitude. Everyday.” relaunch to GLAMOUR’s Hair & Beauty Masterclass

There is a particular confidence that comes with loving your hair. You stop adjusting it in every reflection. You wear it down, turn up the volume or try something different. Your hair feels like an extension of you, and getting ready becomes a little more enjoyable. That feeling is at the heart of John Frieda’s “Salon Attitude. Everyday.” Built on salon expertise and designed for real life, the brand brings a personalised approach to haircare, helping you choose products around your hair’s needs and the look you want to achieve.

Salon Expertise, Made Personal A guest gets a hair refresh from hairstylist Kirsten Thomas using John Frieda styling products. From managing frizz and caring for colour to boosting volume and maintaining blonde hair, John Frieda’s approach starts with understanding that different hair needs different care. It is a philosophy that makes sense beyond the salon chair. Your routine should work with your texture, your lifestyle and your styling preferences. Whether you enjoy experimenting or prefer a familiar look, knowing what to reach for can make the experience feel more manageable. A Fresh Chapter for Your Bathroom Shelf John Frieda’s brand evolution brings that expertise into a refreshed, more premium experience. Updated ranges and sleek packaging introduce a modern look, with a design intended to help consumers navigate products for their specific hair concerns.

There is also a sensory side to the refresh. Elevated signature fragrances across the range bring another dimension to washing and styling, making an everyday routine feel a little more luxurious. It is the kind of detail you appreciate while getting ready, alongside the look and feel of your finished hair. Travel sizes add a practical touch, making it easier to pack favourite essentials for a weekend away or keep them in a gym bag. Together, these changes bring performance, design, fragrance and convenience into the same conversation. Bringing Salon Attitude to the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass Hairstylist Beni Nawaya demonstrates how to create a polished, salon-inspired look using John Frieda styling products during a live demonstration. At the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass, John Frieda brought its haircare expertise into the room, giving guests an opportunity to engage with the brand and explore its approach to personalised haircare.

Jaritha Jivanji from John Frieda sits down with GLAMOUR features editor Thobeka Phanyeko to discuss the brand’s haircare range. As the exclusive haircare brands, John Frieda contributed to an experience centred on discovering new products, exploring beauty routines and celebrating individual expression. Its presence complemented the day’s wider conversations around haircare and the importance of finding products that work for different hair needs. Content creator Pumla Dineo attends the John Frieda activation at the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass. The masterclass offered guests an opportunity to take inspiration beyond the event itself, whether that meant reconsidering their approach to frizz, exploring styling options or discovering products suited to their individual hair goals. Confidence You Can Take Home Discover salon-inspired haircare with John Frieda, available at Clicks stores and online. Because hair is personal. It can connect us to our identity, reflect our mood and give us space to experiment. John Frieda’s next chapter celebrates that freedom, with salon-inspired care that fits into everyday life.