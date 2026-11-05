From my collection to yours: The wigs, haircare products and tools on my radar

As a beauty writer, I'm always on the lookout for interesting new beauty finds, particularly when it comes to hair. A good hair day often comes down to having the right products and tools in your corner. From finding a wig that gives me the freedom to switch up my look to discovering new styling tools and haircare essentials, there are plenty of ways to refresh my routine. Here are five hair finds I've been loving recently. LUVME Hair Originalive wig One of the best things about wigs is the freedom to experiment with your look without making a permanent change. Whether you are switching up your length, trying a different texture or simply looking for another style to add to your rotation, LUVME Hair's Originalive Series is worth exploring.

Beyond its hair quality and construction, the collection pays attention to the overall wig experience. Originalive™ arrives with the hair arranged in salon-inspired curls, recreating the appearance of a professional roller set straight out of the box. It is a thoughtful detail that adds to the presentation and makes the unboxing experience a little more luxurious. I opted for the 18-inch Natural Black Wavy, which offers a classic colour and texture combination with plenty of styling versatility. LUVME Hair Originalive wig. Image: LUVMe Hair Be Beautiful Wendy Wonder ombre hair fibre A change in hair colour does not always have to involve reaching for the dye. Ombre braiding hair is an easy way to introduce dimension and a little more personality to a protective style, especially if you enjoy experimenting with different colour combinations. Be Beautiful's Wendy Wonder ombre hair fibre offers an option for anyone looking to move beyond a single-colour braid. Its ombre braid collection and synthetic hair fibre options can be used for a range of styles, including braids, twists and goddess hairstyles. Whether you prefer a subtle colour transition or something a little more noticeable, it is a way to give a familiar protective style a fresh look.

Be Beautiful Wendy Wonder ombre hair fibre in honeycomb latte. Image: Be Beautiful Be Beautiful Wendy Wonder ombre hair fibre in honeycomb latte. Image: Be Beautiful Moyoko Pro Glider Ceramic Hair Straightener Kit A reliable hair straightener is one of those styling tools that earns its place in my collection. The Moyoko Pro Glider Ceramic Hair Straightener Kit brings together the essentials for a more streamlined styling routine, with adjustable heat settings, ceramic plates and a selection of accessories. The ceramic plates are designed to glide smoothly through the hair, while the adjustable temperature range of 120°C to 230°C allows me to select a setting suited to my styling needs. Four preset temperature options cater to different hair conditions and styling requirements, from finer or colour-treated hair to thicker strands and more intensive styling. The kit also comes with four Croc hair clips for sectioning, a V-shaped styling comb and a travel bag with a PU leather finish, making it a practical option for keeping my styling essentials together. A 2.5-metre swivel cord allows for greater flexibility when styling, while the automatic 60-minute shut-off offers an additional safety feature.

Available in Blush Pink and Onyx Black, the kit combines everyday functionality with a few useful extras. Moyoko Pro Glider Ceramic Hair Straightener Kit. Image: Moyoko Masodi shampoo, conditioner and hair serum A considered haircare routine is about more than finding a shampoo and conditioner that work well together. Cleansing, conditioning and protecting your strands all have a part to play, and Masodi's haircare selection brings these steps together. I use the Bamboo Charcoal Shampoo to cleanse my scalp, targeting dandruff, excess oil, product build-up and impurities. For the conditioning step, I use the leave-in conditioner which is designed to hydrate dry, brittle and breakage-prone hair. Its softening and moisture-locking ingredients help improve manageability, ease detangling and leave my strands feeling softer and more nourished.

To round out the routine, I use the Bond Repair Serum to strengthen any compromised strands. Designed to help rebuild protein bonds, smooth the hair cuticle and minimise breakage, it also works to improve shine and manageability while helping protect against further damage. Together, these three products offer a routine that moves from scalp cleansing to conditioning and additional care for weakened strands. Bamboo Charcoal Shampoo. Image: Masodi Leave-In Conditioner. Image: Masodi Bond Repair Serum. Image: Masodi AfriPure Hair and Body Mist Your favourite fragrance does not have to stop at your skin. AfriPure's Hair and Body Mist is designed to bring a little freshness to both, making it a useful addition to your everyday beauty essentials. The Revive Bliss Hair and Body Mist offers a lighter fragrance that can be spritzed onto the hair and body whenever I want a quick refresh while on the go. Infused with argan oil, the formula also brings a nourishing element to the experience. I keep it in my handbag for those moments when I want to freshen up between washes or add a finishing touch to my beauty routine.