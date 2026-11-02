Inside the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass 2026

From discovering new techniques and learning more about the products you use every day to finding inspiration in the people shaping the industry, the best beauty experiences leave you with more than just a few new products to add to your shopping list. They leave you with a fresh perspective on your routine. And that's what the GLAMOUR Hair & Beauty Masterclass 2026 was all about, bringing together beauty enthusiasts, industry experts and some of the biggest names in beauty for an afternoon dedicated to learning, discovery and connection. Held at The Venue, Melrose Arch, on Sunday, 25 October, the event welcomed guests for an immersive programme of masterclasses, beauty activations, conversations and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow beauty lovers. With John Frieda, Fenty Beauty, Signature Cosmetics, and Bio Sculpture bringing their expertise to the experience, there was something for every part of a beauty routine.

Fenty Beauty activation visit. Image: Rage Inc Productions Bio Sculpture pampering guests with manicures and hand massages. Image: Rage Inc Productions John Frieda hair activation. Image: Rage Inc Productions Chateau Gateaux serving guests sweet treats. Image: Rage Inc Productions Signature Cosmetics activation visit. Image: Rage Inc Productions The afternoon began with guest arrivals, registration and an opportunity for attendees to explore the exhibitor experiences before digital creator and master of ceremonies, Nandipha Mqoco officially opened the programme with her vibrant energy, setting the tone for the day. Nandipha Mqoco. Image: Rage Inc Productions Nandipha Mqoco. Image: Rage Inc Productions Image: Rage Inc Productions First on the programme was the John Frieda hair masterclass, which put haircare in the spotlight. As one of the day's dedicated hair sessions, it offered guests an opportunity to spend time learning from a brand with a long-standing place in the haircare space, before turning their attention to makeup. Conversation with John Frieda marketing manager. Image: Rage Inc Productions John Frieda hair masterclass. Image: Rage Inc Productions John Frieda hair masterclass. Image: Rage Inc Productions Next up was the Fenty Beauty masterclass, bringing complexion into focus. Known for its approach to inclusive beauty, Fenty Beauty offered a fitting opportunity to explore the art of makeup and the techniques behind achieving a polished complexion. It was a chance for guests to engage with the brand's approach to beauty while picking up inspiration to take back to their own routines.

Conversation with Fenty Beauty. Image: Rage Inc Productions Fenty Beauty demo. Image: Rage Inc Productions After a morning of learning, guests were given time to enjoy The GLAMOUR Beauty Break. Between lunch, brand activations and content moments, it was an opportunity to connect, explore and make the most of the experience beyond the masterclass sessions themselves. One of the afternoon's highlights was the conversation around the future of beauty. Titled Hair & Beauty Trends 2026, the session brought award-winning beauty creator Mihlali Ndamase together with GLAMOUR Editor-in-Chief Nontando Mposo for a discussion about the trends, techniques and conversations shaping the year ahead. With her experience in the beauty industry and her own perspective as a longstanding creator, Mihlali was the ideal person to unpack what is next for hair and beauty. The conversation gave guests an opportunity to look beyond the trends currently filling their social media feeds and consider how emerging looks and ideas might translate into their own personal styles and routines.

Mihlali Ndamase. Image: Rage Inc Productions Image: Rage Inc Productions The conversation with Signature Cosmetics offered guests a closer look at the brand and the range of beauty products it has to offer. It was an opportunity to explore the brand beyond its name, learn more about its different product categories and discover some of the options available to beauty lovers. Guests also had the chance to get involved in a giveaway, adding an interactive element to the conversation and giving a few lucky attendees the opportunity to take home a prize from the brand. Nail enthusiasts were also catered for, with the Bio Sculpture nail masterclass bringing the day's beauty programme to a close. With nail care and trends continuing to form an important part of the wider beauty conversation, the session rounded out an afternoon that explored everything from hair and makeup to fragrance and nails. Conversation with Bio Sculpture. Image: Rage Inc Productions Giveaways were also woven throughout the masterclass, with each of the participating brands giving guests the opportunity to win products from their respective ranges. It added an extra element of excitement to the afternoon, allowing attendees to engage with the brands in a more interactive way while standing a chance to take home some of the beauty products they had been introduced to during the event.