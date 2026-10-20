Tyla opens doors for female students with That Girl Music Scholarship

Being that girl looks good on Tyla, but using her platform to help other women find their footing in music might look even better. The singer has announced the That Girl Music Scholarship, a $50,000 (approximately R824,615) initiative created to support female students working towards careers in music and the arts. What is Tyla's That Girl Music Scholarship? The initiative is a partnership between Tyla, Epic Records and the Institute of International Education (IIE), and will award scholarships to 10 students studying music and the arts at eligible institutions in South Africa and the United States. The aim is to support students who demonstrate academic excellence but also need financial assistance to pursue their studies.

For young women hoping to build careers in the creative industries, getting the right education and opportunities can make a real difference. Music is often seen as a world of big breaks and overnight success, but behind the scenes, there is also training, hard work and the cost of getting started. The scholarship offers support to students working towards their own place in the industry. Ten female students pursuing music or arts-related undergraduate degrees will each receive $5,000 (approximately R82,433). Four scholarships are allocated to students in South Africa, while the remaining six are designated for students in selected US cities linked to Tyla’s tour: New York, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. Recipients will also receive tickets to a Tyla performance and the opportunity to meet the singer. The scholarship takes its name from ‘That Girl’, a track from Tyla’s second studio album, APOP*. It’s a fitting title for an initiative centred on ambition, creative growth and making space for more women to pursue their goals.