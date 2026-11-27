We are officially knee-deep in event season, and December is knocking at the door, with social calendars filling up for what is arguably South Africa's favourite month of the year. From live music and festivals to parties and events worth getting dressed up for, there's no shortage of reasons to get out of the house and make the most of the weeks ahead. If your group chat has been a little quiet lately, consider this your cue to get everyone together. With the festive season comes a packed entertainment calendar, and the next two weeks are no exception. Whether you're looking to dance the night away, catch your favourite artists live, discover something new or simply spend a little more time with your favourite people, there's something to add to your calendar. We've rounded up the events worth knowing about, so you can make your plans, rally the group chat and get your tickets sorted before they're gone.

Cape Town 27 November | Cabo Beach | Uncle Waffles Uncle Waffles is bringing her signature sound to Cabo Beach for a night of amapiano and dance-floor favourites. If there's one thing you can count on, it's a crowd that knows exactly what to do when the beat drops. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANYTHING GOES (@anythinggoessa) 28–29 November | Green Point Cricket Club | Taste of Cape Town Festival Food lovers, this one's for you. Taste of Cape Town Festival is back for a weekend celebrating the city's food scene, bringing together good food, local culinary talent and plenty of opportunities to discover something delicious.