We are officially knee-deep in event season, and December is knocking at the door, with social calendars filling up for what is arguably South Africa's favourite month of the year. From live music and festivals to parties and events worth getting dressed up for, there's no shortage of reasons to get out of the house and make the most of the weeks ahead. If your group chat has been a little quiet lately, consider this your cue to get everyone together.
With the festive season comes a packed entertainment calendar, and the next two weeks are no exception. Whether you're looking to dance the night away, catch your favourite artists live, discover something new or simply spend a little more time with your favourite people, there's something to add to your calendar. We've rounded up the events worth knowing about, so you can make your plans, rally the group chat and get your tickets sorted before they're gone.
Cape Town
27 November | Cabo Beach | Uncle Waffles
Uncle Waffles is bringing her signature sound to Cabo Beach for a night of amapiano and dance-floor favourites. If there's one thing you can count on, it's a crowd that knows exactly what to do when the beat drops.
28–29 November | Green Point Cricket Club | Taste of Cape Town Festival
Food lovers, this one's for you. Taste of Cape Town Festival is back for a weekend celebrating the city's food scene, bringing together good food, local culinary talent and plenty of opportunities to discover something delicious.
29 November | Grand Parade | Festive Lights Switch-On
Cape Town's festive season officially gets underway with the annual Festive Lights Switch-On. Head to the Grand Parade for an evening of entertainment as the city gets ready to welcome the most wonderful time of the year.
30 November | Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden | Leon Bridges: The Happiness Anytime Tour
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leon Bridges is bringing his Happiness Anytime Tour to Cape Town for an evening of soulful sounds in one of the city's most beautiful outdoor settings. Expect a memorable live music experience beneath the mountain, with South African singer-songwriter Msaki joining him as the support act.
Johannesburg
28 November | Ground The Venue | Brutal Fruit Pink Table
Brutal Fruit's Pink Table is bringing its celebration of friendship, music and good company to Ground The Venue. With performances from some of South Africa's favourite music talents, it's an opportunity to gather your girls and make a day of it.
28 November | Marks Park | Leon Bridges: The Happiness Anytime Tour
Johannesburg music lovers also have the chance to catch Leon Bridges live as his Happiness Anytime Tour makes its way to Marks Park. Known for his soulful vocals and timeless sound, the Grammy-winning artist is bringing an evening of live music to the city.
28 November | Sandton | Maracana Sunsets
If your ideal Saturday involves good music and a summer setting, Maracana Sunsets deserves a spot on your radar. Make plans with your friends and get ready for an afternoon and evening of music and socialising.
29 November | Constitution Hill | Mayonie Open Air
Mayonie Open Air is bringing the party outdoors at Constitution Hill. Add this one to your weekend plans if you're looking for an open-air music experience and a reason to get out and enjoy the warmer weather.
29 November | Kromdraai Creativity & Impact Hub | Pantone Sundays
Take your Sunday plans outdoors with Pantone Sundays at Kromdraai Creativity & Impact Hub. A little music, a change of scenery and good company make for a fitting way to round off the weekend.
5 December | Botanical Gardens, Emmarentia | Once Upon A Time In Joburg
Once Upon A Time In Joburg is taking over the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia for a festive-season gathering. If outdoor events and spending the day with friends are your kind of plans, this is one to keep on your list.
Durban
28 November | Princess Magogo Stadium | Usuku Lomshunqo
Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival is bringing a celebration of South African music and kasi culture to KwaMashu. Curated by Dladla Mshunqisi, the festival promises a diverse musical offering, spanning house, gospel, amapiano, maskandi and gqom.
28 November | Suncoast Lawns | Corona Sunsets Summer Tour
Summer, music and golden-hour moments? We're listening. The Corona Sunsets Summer Tour is making its way to Durban, with a line-up featuring Jazzwrld and Thukuthela, Thatohatsi, Mörda, Kid Fonque and more. Expect an outdoor celebration soundtracked by some of the country's favourite DJs and performers.
4–6 December | The Playhouse Opera Theatre | KZN International Jazz Festival
The KZN International Jazz Festival returns for three days of celebrating jazz and its influence on the local and international music scene. Whether you're a long-time jazz enthusiast or simply looking to experience something different, this is a worthwhile addition to your December calendar.
5 December | Moses Mabhida People's Park | Gagasi FM Beach Festival
Gagasi FM's annual Beach Festival is back, bringing music and summer celebrations to Moses Mabhida People's Park. Expect a lively day out and a chance to soak up Durban's festive-season atmosphere with fellow music lovers.
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