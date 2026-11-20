Think exceptional food, fabulous wines, sparkling Cap Classique, great music and plenty of reasons to get your favourite people together. Taste of Cape Town is bringing all the ingredients for a deliciously glamorous weekend to Green Point.

If your idea of a perfect weekend involves sipping something sparkling, savouring incredible food, discovering beautiful wines and spending time with your favourite people, then clear your diary. Taste of Cape Town is bringing a whole lot of sparkle to the Mother City on 28 and 29 November! Transforming Green Point Cricket Club into a celebration of food, wine, music and all things lifestyle, this much-anticipated festival promises two days of indulgence, discovery and seriously good vibes. And this isn't your average food market.

Part of an internationally recognised festival series that has taken place in London, Paris, São Paulo and Dubai, Taste is bringing together some of Cape Town's most exciting restaurants and culinary personalities for two days of eating, exploring and indulging. The food is going to be EVERYTHING The festival's biggest drawcard? Twelve chefs from 10 of the city's leading restaurants, each bringing their own signature style and a little something extra for the occasion. The line-up includes James Gaag of La Colombe, Peter Tempelhoff and Ashley Moss of FYN, Amori Burger of Upper Union, Vusi Ndlovu of EDGE Africa, Shaun Scrooby of Vuur, Bertus Basson of Basson & Co, Arlind Harizaj of Amura, Nicolo Rovarini and Federico Rocca of Riva, Marcus Gericke of URCHIN and Ismail Amos of The Wiggle.

Even better, each chef will serve two signature dishes alongside an exclusive creation made especially for Taste. These festival-only dishes won't be available on their restaurants' regular menus, so consider this your opportunity to try something truly special. Something sparkling, please! Naturally, good food deserves equally good drinks. Graham Beck has been named the festival's official Cap Classique partner, bringing a little extra sparkle to the occasion. Joining Graham Beck are five other celebrated Western Cape wine houses: Kleine Zalze, Cavalli, Waterford Estate, Steenberg Vineyards and Boekenhoutskloof. Together, the six wine houses will showcase a selection of wines that celebrates the diversity and quality of the Cape's winemaking heritage.

Graham Beck Cap Classique will welcome festival-goers, while the Graham Beck Vintage range will be available in the Slow Life VIP Lounge – the perfect excuse to slow down, raise a glass and savour the moment. Good food, great music and all the weekend vibes There will be plenty to do between bites. The Air Chef Experience will feature live cooking demonstrations, giving visitors a chance to see some of the participating chefs in action and pick up a few culinary insights along the way. And when the afternoon turns into evening, expect the soundtrack to be just as good as the food.

The entertainment line-up features Dino Moran, Bang Bang Music, Kitchen Mess, DJ Voodoo, DJ Abby Nurock and John Lyra, bringing a mix of DJ sets and live performances to keep the festival atmosphere alive throughout the weekend. Whether you're planning a girls' day out, a date with someone special or a full weekend catch-up with friends, this is one occasion where you really can eat, drink, dance and make memories. A fabulous getaway could be yours! And because a great festival should come with a few extra surprises, don't forget to visit the House & Garden stand – our sister publication – in partnership with Taj Hotel.

There's a seriously fabulous prize up for grabs: a R120,000 weekend getaway at Taj Bush Lodge in the Greater Kruger! Picture this: an intimate six-suite luxury hideaway surrounded by the African wilderness, with beautiful thatched architecture, warm earthy interiors, king-sized beds, private hot tubs and gorgeous al fresco dining. Add early-morning game drives, evenings around a traditional boma beneath a blanket of stars and the chance to completely switch off from everyday life. Yes, please! While you're there, browse the latest issue of House & Garden and take advantage of their specially discounted magazine subscription offers. It's a lovely opportunity to bring a little more inspiration into your home – and perhaps win yourself the ultimate luxury escape in the process.

Make sure the House & Garden stand is on your festival must-visit list! Which ticket should you get? There are a few ways to experience the festival, depending on your budget and how much you want to indulge. Taste Entry Pass – R450 per person: Your entry into the festival, with access to the restaurants, cooking demonstrations and wine offerings.

Taste Premium – R595: Includes a Signature dish voucher in addition to festival access.

Taste Lux – R895: For those wanting a little extra, this ticket includes a welcome drink (Cap Classique, wine or soft drink), plus two dish vouchers – one Signature and one Taste Exclusive.

Taste Lux Friends – R3,222: The perfect excuse to get the group together. This package covers four people and includes four welcome drinks, four Signature dish vouchers and four Taste Exclusive dish vouchers. It also saves R358 compared with buying four individual Taste Lux tickets. A little planning goes a long way The festival takes place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November at Green Point Cricket Club. It runs from 11am until 10pm on both days.

Tickets are on sale, starting at R450 per person. You can secure yours through the official website at www.tasteofcapetown.com or via Quicket. The details at a glance What: Taste of Cape Town 2026 When: 28–29 November 2026

Where: Green Point Cricket Club, Cape TownTime: 11am–10pmTickets: From R450 Book: www.tasteofcapetown.com or Quicket Our advice? Get your tickets, round up your favourite people, dress for a fabulous day out and leave room for a little spontaneity. You never know which dish, wine, performance or new discovery will become the highlight of your weekend.