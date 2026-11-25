It’s that time of year again. Diaries are filling up with invitations: year-end drinks with friends and colleagues, family get-togethers and festive celebrations, whether it’s a good old South African braai around the pool or a plated dinner. It’s easy to get carried away in the excitement of the silly season. We plan fancy menus to impress and spend hours standing behind the stove, which leaves us with a bleak bank account and a whole night in the kitchen. And worst of all, guests end up enjoying the party more than the host, which defeats the whole point.

Award-winning chef, Daniel Vieira, has cooked in Michelin-star restaurants in Europe, run kitchens at Walt Disney World and catered for thousands at the G20, the Durban July, LIV Golf and the Starlight Classics. He’s served heads of state and royalty, and recently launched Garnish Artisanal Catering and Events, a catering company in Johannesburg. "Most hosts over cater because they panic," says Vieira. "They end up buying double the amount they should, cook everything on the day and spend the whole function on their feet. Being a great host is about planning and variety rather than volume." Chef Daniel Vieira, Founder and CEO, Garnish Catering and Events. Vieira’s top five tips to host in style without the stress or the spend: Do the maths before you shop Vieira’s rule of thumb for a harvest table is that there’s more than one protein, a variety of beef, chicken and fish satisfies various dietary requirements. Plan on 80g to 100g of each, per person, adjusting for whichever is most popular. Remember that meat shrinks as it cooks.

For a main course dish, he suggests 350g of raw protein per person, which comes down to around 250g once it’s cooked. Add two sides and you have more than enough. Cater for eight to ten canapés per guest. “With eight different canapés, you can do one of each per person. With only four, you need to double up. Be careful though, people get bored eating the same thing to get their eight bites.” Looks expensive but isn’t A spread that looks indulgent doesn’t have to cost a fortune. “Impressing your guests is more about how you cook, garnish and display your food than how much money you spend,” says Vieira. Skip the fillet and look for more affordable cuts of meat that are full of flavour: chicken thighs, pork belly and a glazed gammon are great options. In-season fruits are a showstopper. Cherries, apricots and mangoes make any cheese board or dessert table look colourful and luxurious. "Fresh herbs, citrus zest and good salt are the cheapest upgrades in any kitchen," adds Vieira.

The power of preparation Slow-cooked dishes taste better the next day, so always make them ahead of time. Never underestimate the importance of a marinade, not only does a good marinade soak into your food and lock in flavour, but it also tenderises your meat and keeps it succulent. Cold starters and salad bases can be prepped the night before and dressed just before serving. Don’t overcomplicate the menu Balancing vegetarians, the gluten-free and those that insist a meal isn’t complete without meat. “Trying to do too much is unnecessary, less is more” says Vieira. He suggests creating a menu around a few dishes that work for everyone, then adding one or two showpieces.