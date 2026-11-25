After 14 years in the music industry, Doowap is finally stepping into a new chapter of her musical journey with the release of her debut album, YIYO, released on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. A project years in the making, the 11-track album is a love letter to South African music, dance and culture. Blending infectious rhythms, nostalgic influences and futuristic production, YIYO captures the sounds that have shaped Doowap's identity as an artist while reflecting her bold, eclectic and unapologetically South African approach to music.

The album moves across some of the country's most distinctive sounds, from the unmistakable bounce of Bacardi and soulful Amapiano grooves to the hard-hitting rhythms of Gqom and the emerging Smilano sound from the Vaal. Rather than settling into one musical lane, Doowap brings these influences together in a project that celebrates the diversity of South Africa's dance culture and the communities behind it. With something for every groovist, YIYO is designed for the dance floor, but it also speaks to the evolution of South African music and the sounds that continue to shape its identity. Nostalgia meets experimentation throughout the project, creating a listening experience that feels familiar while still pushing into new territory. “After 14 years in the industry, I finally feel ready to share a full body of work with the world. I've poured so much love, time and energy into this project. It's a celebration of where I come from, the sounds that have shaped me and the incredible musical culture we have in South Africa. I wanted to create something that feels nostalgic but also futuristic, something timeless that people can dance to for years to come,” says Doowap.

South African musician, Doowap. The album rollout follows the release of her first single, LOTTO, with Doowap now unveiling the music video for Dintshang, one of her personal favourites from the project. Featuring Hemustbefabulous and Shenge Milano, the visual brings the track's energy to life, leaning into the vibrant spirit, movement and creative vision that run throughout the album. The release also arrives at a particularly exciting time for Doowap, who recently wrapped her ambitious five-city, five-week national Kasi Tour. Taking the experience beyond the music, the tour celebrated the intersection of fashion, dance, culture and community, further cementing her position as a creative who moves comfortably across different spaces. Her presence has also been extending beyond the dance floor. Doowap is currently part of a nationwide Adidas campaign, with her distinctive style and creative identity taking centre stage. She continues to front Maybelline Africa, with the beauty brand's latest summer campaign featuring her across Dis-Chem, Clicks and beauty retailers throughout the continent.