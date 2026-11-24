The internet can help you understand money. But knowing what to do with that information requires a different kind of judgement. You can watch videos about architecture, download building plans and learn about construction materials. But would you build your family home based solely on what you learnt online, without consulting someone who understands structural integrity and safety? When it comes to our finances, we don't always apply the same thinking. We have access to more financial information than ever before, yet sometimes make decisions with long-term consequences based on a social media post, an online search or advice that was never intended for our circumstances.

Social media platforms have made financial conversations more accessible. More South Africans are learning about investments, retirement savings and financial planning. That is a positive development. But understanding how a financial product works is not the same as knowing whether it is right for you. Information explains the options. Professional financial advice helps you understand how those options apply to your life. Information is general. Your life isn't. Consider South Africa's two-pot retirement system. A short video can explain how withdrawals work, how much you may access from your savings component and what tax implications to consider. What it cannot tell you is whether withdrawing that money is the right decision for you.

That depends on factors such as your age, how close you are to retirement, your existing savings, debt, dependants and current financial pressures. The same withdrawal could provide necessary relief for one person while leaving another further behind in their retirement planning. The same applies to investing. An investment performing well online does not automatically make it suitable for your portfolio. Your financial goals, when you need the money and how much risk you can afford to take all matter. Financial decisions are also connected. Withdrawing retirement savings can affect your long-term financial position, while reducing insurance premiums might ease monthly expenses but leave your family with less protection. A decision that makes sense on its own may not make sense when viewed against your broader financial position.

Where professional financial advice adds value A financial adviser's role isn't simply to know more facts than you can find online. It is to help you make sense of those facts and use them to make informed decisions. Good advice starts with understanding you: your goals, financial responsibilities, existing commitments and attitude towards risk. An adviser can then help you weigh up competing priorities, identify gaps in your financial plan and understand how different decisions affect one another. There is also value in having someone who can challenge your assumptions. Just because an investment is popular or a particular financial strategy is trending doesn't mean it is appropriate for your circumstances.

Advice is also an ongoing relationship. Your financial needs at 30 will probably look different from your needs at 50. Your income may change, your family responsibilities may grow or you might experience financial uncertainty. An adviser can help you review your plan and make adjustments as your circumstances evolve. Sometimes the most valuable guidance is knowing when to act. At other times, it is having the perspective to pause before making a decision that could affect your longer-term goals. Knowledge is a good starting point. Judgement makes the difference. This doesn't mean you should stop learning about money or rely entirely on someone else to make decisions for you. An informed client is better equipped to ask questions, understand recommendations, and participate in their financial planning. Social media and online resources can be useful starting points. But there is a difference between learning about financial products and receiving advice that considers your individual circumstances.