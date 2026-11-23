Col’Cacchio celebrates its 34th birthday with a new summer menu. Launched at its sit-down restaurants, the new menu opens with a dedicated Spuntini section of Italian-inspired snacks , alongside new Fresca pizzas (cheeseless), four new pastas, two grain bowls, a burrata salad and nostalgic cocktails. Developed by co-founder Kinga Baranowska and Group CEO Etienne Pieterse, it’s a menu made for long South African summer evenings, when a few bites to start turn into another round of plates to share. It begins with a lasagna that arrives in cubes. Crisp at the edges and layered inside with beef bolognaise, béchamel and parmesan, it is the kind of plate that quietly disappears while half the table is still reading the menu.

“When you bite into it, it still has to taste like the lasagna you grew up with,” says Baranowska. “You get the crisp edge first, then the bolognaise and the béchamel. The difference is that you can pick it up and pass it around, so everyone at the table gets a piece. That is what summer at Col’Cacchio has always been about.” A few bites before the pizza Spuntini, the Italian word for snacks, now has a section of its own. It opens with green olives and moves on to fried spinach and ricotta ravioli with pomodoro sauce and basil breadcrumbs, mac and cheese bites with truffle mayonnaise and a Spinach and Cheese Crunch, where pizza chips scoop up creamed spinach, mozzarella and Italian parmesan. Ritz Me Up pairs prawn tails and guacamole with Korean sauce and sesame seeds, while Costine al Forno brings sticky barbecue pork ribs to the middle of the table.

The antipasti menu has two new starters. Lemon-and-garlic wedges come with aioli, while crisp bacon-and-feta phyllo cigars get a drizzle of hot honey. For a late-afternoon bite, Bubbles & Bites pairs a glass of Boschendal Cap Classique with your choice of one of five Spuntini plates. Col’Cacchio serves up summer with a new menu in celebration of their 34th birthday Caprese and carpaccio by the slice Col’Cacchio’s two new Fresca pizzas take their cue from dishes you’d usually eat with a fork. On the Festa, sweet roasted red pepper and peppery rocket sit alongside the familiar caprese combination of tomato, basil and fior di latte mozzarella. Rocket makes another appearance on the Rucola e Carpaccio, where its bite cuts through the beef carpaccio and salty Italian parmesan. Both flatbreads are finished with garlic, olive oil and a glaze of balsamic.

From the wood-fired oven come two familiar favourites. The Potatosa is back with roast baby potatoes and bacon, while Jack Parow’s Wors Tokoloshe brings barbecue boerewors and pepperoni to the table. If you’re torn between an old favourite and a new Fresca, there’s always room to share a slice. Pasta, bowls and a burrata worth breaking The first forkful of Spaghetti alla Burrata begins by breaking open the cheese. Its soft centre spills into the fresh tomato, basil, olive oil and chilli, coating the spaghetti as you twirl it. The Carbone takes its warmth from chilli and its fragrance from fresh basil, both folded into a creamy sauce. In the Broccoli Orecchiette, anchovies melt into butter, giving the pasta a savoury depth that carries the garlic, chilli and Italian parmesan.

The Fiamma Rossa brings the heat, with prawns and chorizo among cherry tomatoes, garlic and chilli. Those same prawns and chorizo turn up on the antipasti menu, where ciabatta toast is on hand to mop up the juices. At lunchtime, charred corn and tomato chilli salsa bring a smoky sweetness and a little heat to the Chicken Peri-Peri Bowl, alongside avocado and fresh coriander. The Chicken Parmesan Bowl pairs cool cucumber and cherry tomatoes with a creamy basil pesto dressing. There’s burrata on the salad menu too, where pumpkin seed praline cracks against the soft cheese, with tomatoes, basil and dill alongside. Purple cocktails and a milk tart finish

There’s a little tuck-shop nostalgia in the cocktails, each finished with a sweet. Ube turns Disco Dreams purple, with pineapple and lemon bringing a bright edge to the white rum and Malibu. Virgin Disco Dreams keeps the ube and fruit, with soda water for fizz. In Purple Rain, ube meets berry compote beneath a cap of vanilla foam. Cucumber and elderflower lend a fresh, floral note to the Day Dream Spritz, alongside gin and bubbles. The alcohol-free Basil Cooler and Lemon Thyme offer something bright and sharp to sip, while Red Bull infusions are available for delivery and at Col’Cacchio GO counters. By dessert, the cookie skillet comes to the table warm, with white chocolate, mixed berries and ice cream beginning to melt. Italian Kisses make a return, while homegrown South African brand Popco brings back the taste of school holidays with popsicles in flavours including mango strawberry and granadilla cream.