Celebrate International Gin & Tonic Day with two local G&T recipes

There’s something to be said for a well-made Gin & Tonic. It’s simple, refreshing and endlessly adaptable, whether you prefer a classic citrus garnish or a serve with a distinctly South African twist. With today being International Gin & Tonic Day, it’s the perfect excuse to revisit the classic cocktail. This year, two local spirits brands are putting their own spin on the G&T. Hope Distillery’s co-owner Lucy Beard is keeping things classic with the Hope Navy Strength Gin, while Mzansi Spirits’ managing director Slee Mbhele brings rooibos and grapefruit into the mix. Both brands will feature at the AJABU Cocktail & Spirits Festival in November, making these recipes a taste of what’s to come.

A classic with character Hope Distillery’s Navy Strength Gin is made for those who enjoy a G&T with a little more intensity. Bottled at a higher strength than standard gin, navy strength gin is known for its ability to hold its own against tonic and ice, allowing its botanical character to shine through. “We make gin for people who want to taste real character in the glass,” says Beard. “Our Navy Strength Gin is robust enough to hold its botanical flavour against plenty of ice and tonic, which is why this simple G&T remains a favourite serve for us. International Gin & Tonic Day is a lovely reason to slow down, raise a glass and celebrate the craft behind a well-made classic.” The Hope Navy Strength G&T Ingredients

37.5 ml Hope Navy Strength Gin

200 ml cold Indian tonic water

Plenty of ice

A strip of lemon zest Method Fill a highball glass with plenty of ice. Add the gin, top with cold Indian tonic water and finish with a strip of lemon zest.

Hope Distillery Gin and Tonic. Image: Supplied A taste of Mzansi For something with a local botanical influence, Mzansi Spirits offers a different take on the classic. Its Rooibos Gin brings a distinctly South African flavour to the glass, complemented by the bright citrus notes of grapefruit tonic. For Mbhele, the serve reflects the flavours and stories that inform the brand, with an emphasis on local ingredients and craftsmanship. “Mzansi Spirits is rooted in the flavours, people and stories that make South Africa unique. Rooibos gives this G&T a familiar, distinctive character, while grapefruit tonic brings a fresh, vibrant lift. For us, sharing a drink is about connection and pride in local craftsmanship, and this serve is a simple invitation to experience a taste of Mzansi,” she says.

Mzansi Rooibos Gin & Tonic Ingredients 50 ml Mzansi Rooibos Gin

150 ml Fitch & Leedes Grapefruit Tonic, or to taste

A generous handful of ice A quarter slice of fresh grapefruit and/or rosemary, to garnish Method

Fill a large glass with ice and pour in the gin. Top with chilled grapefruit tonic and stir gently to combine. Garnish with fresh grapefruit and/or rosemary. Mzansi Rooibos Gin and Grapefruit Tonic. Image: Supplied Where to experience more local spirits Both Hope Distillery and Mzansi Spirits will be at AJABU Tasting Tables, the opening event of the AJABU Cocktail & Spirits Festival, taking place at the European Bartender School in Woodstock on Saturday, 14 November. The event will run across two sessions, from 11 am to 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 7 pm. Guests can explore 20 craft spirit brands, attend cocktail masterclasses and educational tastings, and enjoy food, music and goodie bags. It’s also an opportunity to meet the people behind the brands and sample their ranges.