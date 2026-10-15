How many drinks are too many at a work event? A guide to drinking around clients

There’s a particular kind of pressure that comes with an open bar at a work event. You’re networking, making small talk with clients, laughing at your boss’s jokes and trying to look like you belong in the room. Then someone asks, “Another drink?” and suddenly, a perfectly ordinary evening becomes a test of your professional judgement. You want to loosen up, enjoy yourself and make a good impression. You also want to remember what you promised the client, avoid telling your manager what you really think about that new strategy and, ideally, wake up the next morning without a trail of questionable decisions.

So, how many drinks are too many when you're representing your company? The golden rule: if you’re wondering whether you’ve had too much, it’s probably time to switch to water. But when clients, colleagues and your professional reputation are all in the room, there’s a little more to consider than counting glasses. #business ♬ original sound - Grant Mitterlehner @grantmitt Never drink at a work event. Episode #177 of @The Grant Mitt Podcast is out now. Link in bio #motivation The one-drink rule is a good place to start There’s no magic number that guarantees you’ll remain composed, charming and client-ready. Alcohol affects people differently depending on factors such as body size, how quickly they drink, whether they have eaten and the strength of the drink. The safest option is not to drink at all, but if you choose to, keeping it to one drink is a sensible starting point for a client-facing event.

One glass of wine can be a very different proposition from a generously poured cocktail. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism notes that cocktails can contain more than one standard drink, and that people often underestimate how much alcohol they consume. In other words, that cute little cocktail might be doing considerably more than helping you look sociable. Read the room, not just the drinks menu A casual year-end celebration with colleagues is different from an intimate dinner with a prospective client. At a networking event, you might have more freedom to relax; at a business dinner where you're negotiating a deal, you want your attention firmly on the conversation.

Your drink should never become the main character of the evening. If you're struggling to follow a conversation, repeating yourself or becoming noticeably louder, it's time to stop drinking alcohol. You don't need to wait until you've embarrassed yourself to recognise that you've had enough. And please, leave the shots for a night that doesn't involve representing your employer. No client needs to witness your competitive side emerge over tequila. Master the art of saying no One of the trickiest parts of drinking at work events is the social pressure. A client orders another round, your colleague insists that you join them, or someone announces that the night is only getting started.

You can decline without making it a whole thing. Try: “I'm good for now, thank you.”

“I'm switching to sparkling water for a bit.” “I've got an early start tomorrow, so I'm pacing myself.” “I'll join you with a mocktail.”

Confidence is not measured by how many drinks you can keep up with. And if someone makes a big deal out of your decision not to drink, that's their problem, not yours. #worklife #etiquette ♬ original sound - Awf The Record @awftherecord Do you agree!? #fyp Eat something. Seriously. A few canapés that disappear in two bites do not count as dinner. Eating before and during an event can slow alcohol absorption, but it won't prevent intoxication or make you sober. Alternate alcoholic drinks with water or alcohol-free options, take your time and pay attention to what you're drinking. Remember, coffee won't sober you up, and neither will a quick walk around the venue. Only time allows your body to process alcohol.

Remember that you're still at work This is where things can get interesting. The client might be telling hilarious stories, your manager might finally be letting their hair down, and the DJ might be playing every song you loved in your twenties. But a work event is still a professional environment, even when the dress code says cocktail attire. Be mindful of oversharing, office gossip, flirtation that crosses boundaries and promises you might not be able to keep the next morning. You can be warm, funny and memorable without revealing confidential information or giving an unsolicited review of your boss's leadership style. The goal isn't to be the most serious person in the room. It's to be someone people enjoy speaking to and feel comfortable working with.

Know when to call it a night If the conversation starts getting blurry, your judgement feels different or you find yourself ordering drinks simply because everyone else is, take that as your cue to stop. You don't have to stay until the last guest leaves to prove you're a team player. Plan your transport before the evening begins, and never drive after drinking. If you've had enough, arrange a safe ride home. At a work event where clients are present, one drink is a reasonable personal limit to start with, and zero is perfectly acceptable. It's not a scientific threshold for impairment or a guarantee that you'll be fine; if you feel any effects, stop drinking.