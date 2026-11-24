For many Xhosa families, November and December mark the beginning of mgidi season, a time when relatives come together to celebrate, reconnect and observe important traditional occasions. But if you're the family hosting, you know that the excitement also comes with a fair amount of responsibility. Between buying groceries, preparing meals, accommodating visitors and making sure everyone is comfortable, the expenses can quickly add up. And with the festive season already underway, there might not be enough time to put away months of savings. The good news? You can still be strategic about how you spend, what you prioritise and how you share the responsibilities. If you're opening your home to family this season, here are eight practical ways to keep hosting costs manageable.

1. Work with the money you have, not the money you wish you had Before heading to the shops, establish exactly how much you can afford to spend. Look at your available household budget, account for essential expenses and decide what can realistically go towards hosting. Avoid borrowing money or using credit to create a celebration that looks more expensive than you can afford. Your family will remember the gathering, not how much you spent. 2. Take stock of what you already have Before buying new things, check your pantry, freezer and cupboards. You might already have cooking oil, rice, maize meal, spices, cleaning products and other essentials that can be used.

Do the same around the house. Extra bedding, chairs, crockery and cooking utensils might be available through relatives rather than requiring new purchases. 3. Shop with a list and compare prices A last-minute grocery shop without a plan can become unnecessarily expensive. Write down what you need, separate essentials from nice-to-haves and compare prices at different retailers. Mother and son at a Mgidi celebration Look out for specials on household staples, but don't buy something simply because it's discounted. If it isn't needed, it isn't saving you money.

4. Don't overcater One of the biggest expenses when hosting is food, particularly when you're unsure how many people will arrive. Have a realistic estimate of your guests and plan meals accordingly. You can prepare generous meals without offering an endless variety of dishes. Focus on the essentials and avoid buying excessive quantities that could go to waste. 5. Ask family members to contribute Hosting doesn't have to mean carrying the entire financial responsibility. If relatives are coming to stay or attending the celebrations, consider asking everyone to contribute in a way that works for them.

One person can bring groceries, another can contribute towards meat, while someone else can assist with drinks or transport. Contributions don't always have to be financial; practical help counts, too. 6. Prepare your home without spending on renovations Having family over can make you feel like your home needs a complete makeover. Resist the temptation to repaint, buy new furniture or replace perfectly good household items just because guests are coming. Prioritise cleaning, organising sleeping arrangements and making sure bathrooms and common areas are comfortable. Work with what you have and borrow anything extra you might need.

7. Be strategic about drinks and entertainment Drinks and entertainment can become another unexpected expense, particularly when guests stay for several days. Buy refreshments according to your budget and the number of people you're expecting. You can also ask guests to bring their preferred drinks or contribute towards shared refreshments. There's no need to stretch your finances trying to keep everyone entertained around the clock. 8. Protect your January money This might be the most important rule of all. Remember that once mgidi season is over, January still comes with school expenses, transport, groceries, rent and other household commitments.