From a closely contested international polo match to flowing drinks, delicious food and effortlessly chic fashion, Geely South Africa brought a touch of European summer to the Cape Winelands for the Standard Bank International Polo Test. There are few settings quite as beautiful as Val de Vie Estate on a perfect summer's day, and Saturday delivered on every front. With clear blue skies, glorious sunshine and the picturesque Paarl-Franschhoek mountains providing the ultimate backdrop, Geely South Africa welcomed a stylish gathering of VIPs sporting personalities, and distinguished guests to the Standard Bank International Polo Test.

As the official vehicle partner to the highly anticipated fixture, Geely brought together the worlds of sport, lifestyle and fashion for an afternoon that was as much about the experience as it was about the game. The atmosphere was effortlessly elegant; drinks flowed, the food was delicious, and the fashion reflected a distinctly Euro-summer aesthetic. Think polished resort dressing, breezy silhouettes, beautiful accessories, statement sunglasses and an abundance of summer-inspired style. It was the kind of afternoon that made you want to linger a little longer. Set against the sprawling polo lawns, guests enjoyed exclusive hospitality from a private terrace overlooking the Pavilion Polo Field, where South Africa and England faced off for the second consecutive year. Following South Africa's impressive 8–6 victory in 2025, anticipation was high as the two teams returned to the field, each determined to claim bragging rights. Image: Supplied Image: Supplied Image: Supplied The afternoon's proceedings began with a ceremonial march-on, setting the tone for an exciting encounter between the two international sides. South Africa's Jannie Steenkamp and England's Matt Perry returned as team captains, with England hoping to turn the tables after last year's defeat. What followed was a closely fought match, with both teams displaying impressive skill, speed and precision. Neither side managed to pull ahead, with the game ending in a 6–6 draw. England captain Matt Perry was awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his outstanding performance.

Beyond the action on the field, there was plenty to enjoy off it. Guests settled into the afternoon, enjoying the sunshine, good company and a thoughtfully curated hospitality experience, every detail contributed to the occasion's easy-going yet elevated atmosphere. Image: Supplied Image: Supplied Adding to the experience was a showcase of Geely's vehicles, including the Riddara and E5, offering guests an opportunity to get up close with the brand's latest offerings. The partnership was a natural fit for an event that celebrates performance, style and a premium lifestyle experience. Among the sporting personalities in attendance were rugby stars Francois Hougaard, Evan Roos, Scarra Ntubeni and Seabelo Senatla, who joined Geely's invited guests for the occasion. Fashion entrepreneurs, models and other familiar faces also added to the stylish crowd, making the hospitality terrace a destination in its own right. As the afternoon moved towards evening, the celebration continued on the polo lawns with a live performance by Sunset Sweatshop. Known for their distinctive blend of goema-rock, reggae, funk and folk, the band brought an energetic soundtrack to the occasion, giving guests the perfect excuse to enjoy the final moments of sunshine and soak up the atmosphere.