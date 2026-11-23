After capturing the hearts of thousands in 2024 at Joburg Theatre, Joburg Ballet’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will perform at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre from 27 November to 6 December 2026. Presented by arrangement with the Roald Dahl Story Company, this family-favourite forms part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th Anniversary celebrations. Following its critically acclaimed 2024 world premiere, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory earned nominations in several categories at the 20th Annual Naledi Theatre Awards 2025 (productions presented in 2024) - for Best Choreography - Mario Gaglione; Best Performance - Jayden Josh Samuels as Charlie and Monike Cristina as Chocolate and Best Production - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It secured two major victories, taking home the Best Production Award for Gaglione’s spectacular creation and a Special Award: Achievement in Theatre, for Mark Cheyne's standout original score. It also received the Outstanding Dance Production Award at the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) hosted by the South African Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Joburg Ballet’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a world where chocolate cascades in waterfalls, squirrels have a job to do and a single piece of chewing gum spells spectacular trouble. Mischievous Oompa Loompas, astonishing inventions and the unpredictable Willy Wonka await Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Joe on the adventure of their lives. But Charlie discovers something even more extraordinary: Chocolate herself, an enchanting presence whose magic only Wonka can see, feel and taste. That is, until Charlie arrives.

With Joburg Ballet’s award-winning Associate Choreographer Mario Gaglione’s imaginative choreography, award-winning composer Mark Cheyne’s richly orchestrated score and design consultation by Andrew Botha, Roald Dahl’s beloved tale becomes a feast of dance, colour, humour and theatrical wonder. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory “For me creating and choreographing Charlie in 2024 felt very much like finding my own golden ticket. It gave me a rare chance to share something magical! It was my hope then that it would become a golden moment for every child – and grown-up in the audience, filling them with joy and wonder they’d never forget”, says Gaglione.

“And now, bringing Charlie back after two years, is again a dream come true and my desire to share the magic is even stronger now, from the little dancers to the wonderful professionals of the company and of course all the children and grown-ups in the audience.” “It’s a hugely thrilling experience to hear and watch, for the first time, - the strains of Cheyne’s score, Willy Wonka stepping onto the stage - his top hat in place according to the character description known to the millions of fans familiar with Roald Dahl’s classic book”, said Bruce Dennill of pARTicipate; “The opening performance was nothing short of spectacular!” Renate Engelbrecht of Hello Lifestyle and “The birth of something quite remarkable! Dazzling colours and costumes - gorgeous sets and lighting and the most beautiful chocolate, flooding the stage”,

Sam Nupen of SamSays Audiences can look forward to Revil Yon and Monike Cristina, Ivan Domiciano and Ryoko Yagyu, Bruno Miranda and Chloé Blair (debut) and Miguel Franco-Green (debut) and Gabriella Ghiaroni (debut) in the leading roles of Willy Wonka and Chocolate. The role of Charlie will be danced again by 16-year-old Jayden Josh Samuels (winner of the gold medal and the Sir Geoffrey Neiman Award for the Best Male Dancer at the 2026 South African International Ballet Competition with Matthew Jansen van Vuuren and Shane MacDonald, debuting in the role. Joining the company for the season are the young dancers of the Joburg Ballet Academy and Joburg Ballet School, returning character artists, Albertus Dreyer and Christopher Montague, also Nigel Hannah and Sue Kirkland.

Casting for the roles of Chocolate, Willy Wonka and Charlie (subject to change) 27 November 2026 at 19h00 Monike Cristina, Revil Yon, Jayden Josh Samuels

28 November 2026 at 14h00 Ryoko Yagyu, Ivan Domiciano, Matthew Jansen van Vuuren (debut) 28 November 2026 at 18h30 Chloé Blair (debut), Bruno Miranda, Jayden Josh Samuels 29 November 2026 at 14h00 Monike Cristina, Revil Yon, Shane MacDonald (debut)

02 December 2026 at 11h00 Ryoko Yagyu, Ivan Domiciano, Matthew Jansen van Vuuren 03 December 2026 at 11h00 Gabriella Ghiaroni (debut), Miguel Franco-Green (debut), Shane MacDonald 03 December 2026 at 18h30 Monike Cristina, Revil Yon, Jayden Josh Samuels

04 December 2026 at 19h00 Chloé Blair, Bruno Miranda, Jayden Josh Samuels 05 December 2026 at 14h00 Ryoko Yagyu, Ivan Domiciano, Matthew Jansen van Vuuren 05 December 2026 at 18h30 Gabriella Ghiaroni, Miguel Franco-Green, Shane MacDonald

06 December 2026 at 14h00 Monike Cristina, Revil Yon, Jayden Josh Samuels After capturing the hearts of thousands in 2024 at Joburg Theatre, Joburg Ballet’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will perform at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre from 27 November to 6 December 2026 Booking Information Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre: Dates & Times:

27 November 2026 at 19h00 28 November 2026 at 14h00 and 18h30 29 November 2026 at 14h00

02 December 2026 at 11h00 03 December 2026 at 11h00 and 18h30 04 December 2026 at 19h00

05 December 2026 at 14h00 and 18h30 06 December 2026 at 14h00 (All performances to recorded music)

Tickets: R290-R980. Tickets available via Webtickets. Discounts: Children under 7 50%; Scholars, Students and Under 26s 15%; Pensioners 15%;

Friends of the Ballet 35%; Groups of 10+ 5% and Groups of 20+ 10% 2 and 3 December weekday morning performances: all tickets R200 Duration: Act 1: 50 min | Interval: 20 min | Act 2: 40 min | Interval: 15 min | Act 3: 35 min (total running time: 160 min / 2hrs 40min)