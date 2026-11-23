On Saturday, November 21, Miley Cyrus married Maxx Morando—poolside in Palm Springs, with the ceremony officiated by the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne. Congratulations to the very happy rock stars! 33-year-old Cyrus and Morando, 28, tied the knot in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends, underneath a dramatic archway framed by white florals and candles. (Because when you can buy yourself flowers, why not buy out all of Hollywood’s florists for your nuptials?)

Image:Instagram/@mileycyrus The bride chose Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (does this make Cyrus Vaccarello’s last bridal moment for the house?), wearing a long-sleeved silk gown with matching silk slingback pumps. Her jewelry was Chopard: Cyrus chose 18k white gold set earrings with 4.27 carats of diamonds, along with a white gold set and diamond ring. As photographed by noted bridal photographer Jose Villa, Morando, too, wore Saint Laurent, pairing a single-breasted tuxedo jacket and trousers in grain de poudre with a crisp cotton poplin shirt, silk satin tie, SL 970 sunglasses, and grained leather Lewis sneakers. While her blonde hair was in a chicly loose and twisted up-do with height at the crown, Morando’s was his classic tousled and layered mullet. In other photos obtained by People, Cyrus can be seen smiling brightly and wiping away tears as Morando shared his vows. Onlookers were dressed in all-black black-tie looks. Cyrus’s mother Tish Cyrus and her partner Dominic Purcell, father Billy Ray and his partner Elizabeth Hurley, and her sister Noah were all in attendance. It was reported that the couple held their rehearsal the previous day.

Image:Instagram/@mileycyrus The couple have been together for five years and were engaged in 2025. Cyrus previously confirmed that they first met on a blind date. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she told British Vogue. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’” The pair went red carpet official at Gucci’s “Love Parade” show in November 2021. Morando proposed to the “Flowers” singer during a vacation in Japan to celebrate her 33rd birthday. “I am not easy to surprise,” she admitted on Good Morning America following the news of her engagement. “I love to control every situation. I had completely surrendered. I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.” Her engagement ring is a cushion-cut stone on a thick, 14k yellow gold band by designer Jacquie Aiche, which the designer made bespoke for the couple: vintage-inspired, romantic, and elegant.

Morando is a drummer for the rock band Liily (who played at Cyrus’s 2022 New Year’s Eve special on NBC), as well as a songwriter and producer. The two have collaborated on multiple projects, including Cyrus’s 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and her 2025 visual album Something Beautiful. Last month, the couple sang a duet of Cyrus’s “Let’s Get Married” on the Hollywood Bowl stage. Image:Instagram/@mileycyrus "I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much,” Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar of their creative work together. She added, “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously.” Congratulations once again to Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!