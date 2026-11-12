Inside Anele and Bonelela " Buzza" James Mgudlwa’s four-part Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows ahead of the premiere

South Africa’s most beloved media powerhouse, Anele Mdoda, and her husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James Mgudlwa, are inviting viewers behind the velvet curtain of their love story. Premiering tomorrow on Netflix, the four-part reality special Stars and Vows promises an intimate, unfiltered look at the road to their white wedding, and the traditional foundation holding it all together. Ahead of the premiere, Anele, Buzza, and their closest inner circle opened up about the reality behind the cameras, navigating family tradition, and what marriage really looks like once the wedding planners go home.

Behind the Vision: "Not a Bridezilla, Just Very Specific" Planning a wedding under the gaze of Netflix cameras over the course of a year is no small feat, yet those closest to the bride insist the process was surprisingly drama-free, provided everyone understood the assignment. For Matron of Honor Chef Neo Nontso, protecting Anele’s vision was paramount, even down to the finest detail in the glam room. "I wouldn't say 'bridezilla', I would definitely say a very specific person who knew how she wanted things to look, how she wanted her vision to come to life,"

Neo explains. "If Anele said she wanted a pink chair in her glam room the day she did her makeup, it wasn't my part to say, 'Let's make it green because I think it's going to work with the curtains.' She wanted pink. Make that chair pink. Find a pink chair. It has to be pink." While viewers can expect plenty of emotional highs and lows, what Neo describes as "bitter moments just as much as there were sweet moments", the cast quickly realised that acting for the cameras was impossible when you have mics on you for months on end. "At some point in the beginning, when you hear you're on Netflix, you think, Oh my gosh, how am I going to act? Are they getting the right angle?" Neo laughs. "And then you get to a point where you're just like, Just film. Because right now I'm not acting, and this is reality. You would have had the conversation without the cameras."

Anele Mgudlwa Unfiltered Reality and Deeper Revelations For Buzza Mgudlwa, managing the major wedding project brought moments of real tension, alongside a few lighter debates, such as whether Fanta Orange deserved a spot on the wedding drinks menu. More importantly, the high-pressure planning revealed a side of Anele that deepened his admiration for her. "Outside of my wife being probably the most punctual person, a stickler for time, I have learned that she truly puts herself in the heart and mind of a guest," Buzza shares. "She would go all out to make sure that whatever their experience is, it might be poor for her, but for those we have called in to come and celebrate, she would go to town for them. Through this journey, I've really got to see that she would literally sacrifice herself to make sure the person on the other side gets a positive experience." Royalty, Tradition, and Honouring the Elders At the heart of Stars and Vows is a deeply African story of love, one where modern fame meets ancestral respect and protocol. Both Anele and Buzza hail from strong cultural roots in the Eastern Cape, and ensuring their elders were honoured was non-negotiable. Buzza points to Anele’s insistence on accommodating his 94-year-old grandfather on-site at the wedding venue so he wouldn't have to leave the celebrations early, alongside strict adherence to amaXhosa customs. "My family is one that understands royalty to be servants to be in service of others," Buzza says. "The only thing we needed to make sure of was to follow tradition to the letter: how we receive, how we take care of them, what pieces of the cow need to be cut up and shared.

Her dad, a historian, a traditionalist who understands culture and who we are as amaXhosa and people from the Transkei, made it so easy. It's beautiful when people of the same foundation fabric come together." For Anele, leaning into that traditional structure has offered an unexpected sense of relief after 25 years in the spotlight. "Even now, my dad speaks to Buzza, then he comes to me. My dad and Buzza have a conversation, and then I will come and be told what the way forward is, and I absolutely love that," Anele admits. "I'm the famous one, but he's the celebrity. It is my job to be well known; it is Buzza's spiritual calling to be well known, because he's just this light. Now I can go into public spaces and not feel like I have to perform, because Buzza is there actually having the conversations."

Anele Mgudlwa and her wedding party Life Beyond the Altar: Patience, Faith, and Individuality When the cameras stop rolling, the couple’s marriage is anchored in calm, prayer, and deliberate pacing, a sharp contrast to the fast-moving worlds of radio and television."On the home front, Buzza has such a good temperament," says Anele. "If the household had to go with my ways, it would go up and down. With Buzza, there's structure, protocol, love, support, and patience. Primarily because Buzza speaks slowly, so you have to wait for words to come out! The kids are not anxious, wanting to serve, to please, to react, because Buzza is very much like, 'Hey, in your time, you let us know how that went for you.' Married life is calm." Buzza echoes that sentiment, noting that faith and kindness are the cornerstones of their household: "Our marriage is centered on God and It’s that very same spirit that keeps us when there is tension or conflict, so we are able to invoke kindness." Their inner circle shares a similar philosophy on what makes a union endure: *On Walking the Journey Together: Buzza’s brother emphasises that the wedding is merely the starting line: "The message for my brother was that we will walk this journey with him. The journey does not end at the altar, we have to continue walking that journey afterwards, and we will be there."