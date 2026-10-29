Netflix unveils the trailer for Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza, and fans are sat!

In this highly-anticipated wedding exclusive, Media mogul Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela “Buzza James” Mgudlwa share their journey to the altar, family dynamics, grand plans, and plot twists. Through it all, their unbreakable connection shines, paving the way for an unforgettable celebration of love, culture, and life-changing moments. Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the power couple’s journey to the altar. Beyond the beautiful outfits, star-studded guest list, and grand celebrations, the special reveals the real emotions, personalities, and cultural traditions that make a wedding unforgettable

These are just some of the reactions on social media: If there is anything I will be sat for this November, It's Anele and Buzza's wedding! Yeses, this trailer already looks luxurious and romantic with a sprinkle of tears and drama; all the ingredients for a good reality show. Can't wait!! 😭❤️ — Ta Hlumza 🕴🏾 (@Ta_Hlumza) October 29, 2026 Ohhh Anele, you superstar. I WILL be sat

Anele knows entertainment! This looks awesome 🤩 — Lerato 💜🇿🇦 🇵🇸 (@lerrykins_) October 29, 2026 Hi @Anele The 13th is far😭. Please can I Uber connect a USB to you so I can get it before then? Dropbox also works 😂😂😂 Best, Portia M (Shoutouts to all your friends and family for not leaking a single picture or video. Those are the real ones!) — Portia Moemedi (@PortiaMoemedi) October 29, 2026 You know what Im actually sat. Cant wait! — Spura, ma L u j a 𓅓 (@uLinxi) October 29, 2026

Eix now I have no choice but pay my Netflix again because, what do you mean , Anele's wedding. — Kutlwii (@Goetsimang4) October 29, 2026 After watching the trailer, @Anele mntase can't you ask @NetflixSA to put it on today, even if they let only me watch, the 13th is too far my sister — 🖤Thobile🖤 (@Mis_Thobile) October 29, 2026 — Breakfast kaZoleka👑 (@hey_xhanti) October 29, 2026 In the interim, Netflix has also shared five moments to look forward to in the 4-episode royal union:

1. A Dome, A Dream and Competing Demands A wedding of this scale requires more than a vision and a Pinterest board. As Anele works to bring her dream celebration to life, her interactions with the wedding planner reveal just how much is riding on getting every detail right. With expectations running high and the big day fast approaching, the pressure is on to make the vision a reality. 2. Inside Anele & Buzza’s Inner Circle

The bridal party’s trip to picturesque Kenya offers a more personal glimpse into Anele and Buzza’s world beyond what we see on social media. From the friendships that have shaped their lives to the dynamics within their closest circle, the getaway reveals the people who know the couple best, the bonds they share and the love and laughter surrounding their journey towards matrimonial bliss. 3. Family Not Welcome? Weddings are meant to bring families together, even when old wounds haven't healed. For Anele and Buzza, the road to “I do” means confronting strained relationships, making peace with the past and drawing some hard lines in the sand, because not everyone gets a front-row seat to their happily ever after.

4. A Front-Row Seat to Xhosa Royal Traditions Anele isn’t just marrying the love of her life; she’s marrying a Xhosa prince and stepping into her new role as a royal wife. Set against the backdrop of the Eastern Cape, the couple’s second wedding is a beautiful celebration of love, heritage and royal tradition. From the welcoming of the bride to the naming ceremony and symbolic exchanges between families, every moment is steeped in cultural significance. 5. Blood Ties and Deep Pockets Save the Day