Book Review: Coach in Your Pocket, Your Personal Development Companion by Maiyo Febi

This transformational and accessible guide to navigating life and work is exactly what you need, and the timing couldn’t be better. In an era where it’s not always possible to show up for a traditional coaching session because life tends to get in the way, having a book that meets you where you are is key. Maiyo Febi succeeds in practicing empathy while gently guiding you towards the life of your dreams. Grounded in practical insights and approachable wisdom, the book is a gentle nudge to channel your attention towards yourself so you can start walking towards the version of yourself that is effective and thriving. More than just a coaching tool, it becomes a friend and companion that holds you accountable. I particularly enjoyed how accessible and practical it is.

We often stand in the way of our dreams without realising it. Understanding our patterns makes it easier to stop ourselves in our tracks when we are falling back into self-sabotaging habits. From goal-setting, knowing ourselves better to being more curious about our life’s purpose, as you page through the pages of this book, you’ll be met with greater clarity. Once you have a better understanding of the things that are holding you back, it becomes easier to cultivate practices and habits that will help you reach your goals. There’s always space to share your insights and reflections as you reach the end of your journey with each chapter, encouraging active participation rather than passive reading.