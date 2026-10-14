Read yourself better with these wellness books

In this groundbreaking offering, Sahil Bloom challenges the conventional notion that wealth is solely defined by money. He introduces a holistic approach to wealth by inviting readers to reflect on the state of their relationships and design success on their own terms. Through actionable insights and practical steps, he unpacks the five key pillars: Time, Social, Mental, Physical, and Financial to guide readers toward a balanced, fulfilling life. This book not only offers perspective but also encourages you to take control over your time, cultivate deeper relationships, enhance your health, and find clarity of purpose, ultimately leading to a more rewarding and sustainable life.

Taking care of our mental, physical, and emotional well-being has never been more important. Whether you want to improve your mindset, find deeper fulfillment, or cultivate healthier habits, these wellness books offer transformative insights and practical steps for living a richer, more balanced life

The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma

​​Renowned author of The 5 AM Club, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, and Who Moved My Cheese? Robin Sharma offers invaluable insights into the concept of true wealth. In this book, he emphasizes that true wealth isn’t defined by financial success, but by cultivating inner peace, nurturing meaningful relationships, and living with a deep sense of purpose. Through inspiring stories and practical exercises, Sharma guides readers in creating a life filled with mental clarity, emotional well-being, and spiritual fulfillment. This book is a transformative guide for anyone seeking to enrich their life in ways that money can never buy.

The Kitchen Shrink by Dr. Andrea Oskis

Dr. Andrea Oskis presents a unique approach to wellness, blending the science of psychology with the art of culinary creativity. The book encourages readers to use cooking as a form of self-care, emotional healing, and stress relief. Dr. Oskis delves into the therapeutic power of food, offering practical exercises that help individuals reconnect with themselves while preparing nourishing meals. It’s a guide for anyone seeking to improve their mental health and well-being through the simple, yet profound, act of cooking.

The Dose Effect by TJ Power

Neuroscientist TJ Power offers a science-based approach to optimizing mental health by understanding and managing the key hormones that influence our thoughts and behaviors. Power outlines a simple, four-step method to boost dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins, which can help readers improve focus, relationships, and overall well-being. With practical challenges and techniques, Power equips readers with tools to rewire their thinking, break free from harmful habits, and lead a happier, healthier life. This book is perfect for anyone looking to take control of their mental health in an easy-to-follow, effective way.