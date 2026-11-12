'Ask me a real question': Can we please make celebrity interviews interesting again?

There was a time when getting a celebrity to sit down for an interview meant an opportunity to hear something you hadn't heard before. It was a chance to get beyond the headlines and learn a little more about the person behind the public image. These days, however, the way celebrity interviews are approached seems to have changed. Talk shows, podcasts and street interviews have found their rhythm with quick-fire questions, humorous personal stories and the occasional candid, surprising answer. And while there's nothing wrong with a little entertainment, I do wonder if we're making enough room for the kind of conversations that leave us wanting to hear more.

We're seeing a familiar set of questions make the rounds: What is your biggest ick? Would you date someone who does this? Do you believe in cheating back? What's the craziest thing you've ever done? What's the most money you've had in your bank account? They're entertaining, sometimes hilarious and can offer a glimpse into a celebrity's personality outside their usual public-facing work. But when these questions become the focus of an interview, how much are we really learning about the person? Every now and then, an interview comes along that makes you think about the questions we could be asking instead. A recent street interview with South African rapper Maglera Doe Boy got the internet thinking about exactly that. When asked whether he believed in cheating back, the rapper responded, "Ask me a real question." His reaction resonated with viewers, many of whom felt the question did little to engage with his artistry, experiences or perspective. It was a brief exchange, but it raised an interesting point: when an artist gives us 30 seconds of their time, there's usually a lot more to ask about than their dating opinions. @yonela.dabula Yoh😭😭

♬ original sound - Yonela Dabula A similar conversation followed Doja Cat's recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the interview, the rapper spoke about her first visit to South Africa, describing the experience as nerve-racking and acknowledging the personal significance of visiting a country connected to her father's side of the family. The conversation also touched on her safari experience, with Hudson asking about the animals she encountered. While Doja enthusiastically recalled seeing warthogs and rhinos, some viewers wondered whether there was an opportunity to explore the more personal context behind her visit a little further. Doja Cat talking about her first time visiting South Africa whilst on tour earlier this year!! https://t.co/qrUtDDvlQr

— Doja On Stage (Fan Account) (@DojaOnStage) November 7, 2026 Neither exchange necessarily suggests that the questions being asked were inappropriate or that every celebrity interview needs to become a deep dive into someone's life story. But they do make you think about how much the direction of an interview can change when an interviewer chooses to follow a particular thread. Sometimes, the most interesting part of a conversation comes from a detail a guest casually mentions, rather than the questions that were prepared beforehand. A little curiosity and a well-timed follow-up can go a long way. Of course, social media has changed the expectations surrounding entertainment journalism. Interviews aren't always watched from beginning to end anymore. Instead, they're often broken into shorter viral clips, that reach audiences who might never have watched the full interview. But with so much content competing for our attention, there's also the question of content burnout. We're constantly scrolling past interviews, podcasts, reaction videos and snippets of conversations, many of which seem to feature the same questions and talking points. At some point, it can all start to feel a little repetitive. When we are consuming so much content every day, offering something that feels fresh or interesting becomes even more important.