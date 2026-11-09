Ferritin Face: Can low iron be affecting your skin and overall appearance?

Dark under-eye circles, dull-looking skin and increased hair shedding are usually concerns we try to address with skincare or haircare products. But what if the answer has less to do with what's in your beauty cabinet and more to do with what's happening inside your body? The latest beauty conversation, known as Ferritin Face, is bringing attention to the link between low iron stores and changes in our appearance. The term has been gaining attention on TikTok, with people sharing their experiences of discovering low ferritin levels after dealing with ongoing fatigue, hair loss and changes in their complexion. It's also raising an interesting question: could some of the beauty concerns we spend time trying to fix have an underlying cause that skincare alone cannot address?

Before adding yet another product to your routine, here's what you need to know about the trend and the role ferritin plays in your body. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Breanne Kallonen (@breannekallonen) What exactly is Ferritin Face? First, let's understand what ferritin actually is. Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in the body. A ferritin blood test measures how much iron your body has stored, helping determine whether your levels are low.

Iron is important for producing haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body. It also supports several other functions, including energy production. When your iron stores become low, you may start noticing changes beyond feeling tired. Some people experience increased hair shedding, brittle nails, paler-looking skin and ongoing fatigue. This is where Ferritin Face comes in. Although it isn't a recognised medical condition, the term is used online to describe these appearance-related changes, particularly dull-looking skin, dark under-eye circles and a tired complexion. These signs, however, aren't exclusive to low ferritin. Genetics, stress, dehydration, sleep and other health factors can also affect how your skin looks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Faye Bate (@drfayebate) How can low ferritin affect your appearance? While the trend focuses on the face, low iron stores can affect other parts of the body, too: Skin: Low iron levels can contribute to paler-looking skin, especially when iron deficiency develops into anaemia. However, a dull complexion or dark circles alone aren't enough to determine whether your iron levels are low. Hair: Increased hair shedding is one of the concerns often discussed alongside Ferritin Face. Iron deficiency can be associated with hair loss, although hormonal changes, stress, genetics and other nutritional deficiencies can also contribute.

Nails: Brittle or weak nails can sometimes be linked to iron deficiency. In more severe cases, the nails may become thin or develop a spoon-like shape, known as koilonychia. Energy levels: One of the more common signs of low iron is persistent tiredness. You may also experience weakness, dizziness and reduced energy during exercise. These symptoms can sometimes appear before iron deficiency develops into anaemia. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Aziza Sesay| MBChB DRCOG MRCGP DFSRH (@talkswithdrsesay) How do you know if your ferritin levels are low? Unlike a skincare concern that you can identify by looking at your skin, ferritin levels need to be checked through a blood test. If you've been experiencing ongoing fatigue, unusual hair shedding, dizziness or unexplained changes in your appearance, it's worth speaking to a healthcare professional about getting tested. This may include a full blood count and a serum ferritin test. It's also possible to have normal haemoglobin levels while your iron stores are already low. This means that a normal blood count doesn't always tell the full story. Ferritin levels aren't one-size-fits-all. Your results need to be considered with your symptoms, medical history and other blood markers. Inflammation can also affect ferritin readings, which is why it's important to have your results interpreted by a healthcare professional. Can you improve your ferritin levels naturally? If a blood test confirms that your iron levels are low, the next step is finding out why. This can be linked to heavy periods, not getting enough iron through your diet, pregnancy, blood loss or difficulties absorbing nutrients.