Former Miss SA Mia le Roux ties the knot in Anel Botha wedding gown

Former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, Luke ten Oever. The couple exchanged vows on 16 October 2026 at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape, before sharing a video capturing some of the most personal moments from their wedding day. Le Roux gave followers a glimpse of the ceremony, from walking down the aisle to exchanging heartfelt vows and celebrating with family and friends. Wearing a white gown designed by South African designer Anel Botha, the former beauty queen kept the announcement simple, captioning her wedding video: “Mr and Mrs ten Oever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M I A L E R O U X (@mialerouxx) She accompanied the post with a passage from Pablo Neruda’s Sonnet XVII, reflecting on a love that exists without conditions or complications. It was an intimate introduction to the next chapter of their relationship, shared just days after the couple’s wedding. The wedding marked another milestone in a relationship that began in 2023. Le Roux announced her engagement on 8 July 2025, while she was still Miss South Africa, revealing that she and ten Oever had been engaged privately for some time before deciding to share the news.

Image:Instagram/@mialeroux “Hello there, fiancé. I cannot wait to become your wife,” she wrote at the time, reflecting on the patience, love and support he had shown her throughout her Miss South Africa journey. She also shared a more playful side of their relationship, joking about his habit of spending an hour inspecting his cricket kit when she had simply asked him to make her a cup of coffee. Image:Instagram/@mialeroux The couple's wedding vows offered another glimpse into the relationship they have largely kept private. Ten Oever spoke about the patience and unconditional love Le Roux had taught him, while she thanked him for making her feel valued in a world that had often made her feel otherwise. “In a world that’s constantly taught me that I am less, you have always taught me that I am more,” she said. “Thank you for seeing me and I hereby vow that I will always see you.”