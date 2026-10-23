GLAMOUR Exclusive: Quick fire questions with the cast members of Dating #NoFilter South Africa Season 3

Season 3 of Dating #NoFilter South Africa premiered last weekend and viewers are already tuning in for the ultimate mix of romance, cringe, and unfiltered commentary. We caught up with the cast members of Dating #NoFilter South Africa Season 3 to get their raw, unfiltered thoughts on first-date red flags, navigating online romance, and what it really takes to find authentic connections today. Read on for their hilarious anecdotes and expert advice.

Toolz Radebe Toolz Radebe

GLAMOUR: What is the one first-date behaviour that immediately gives you the ick, and what is one small gesture that can make someone instantly more attractive? Toolz: The mention of an ex - instant ick! It immediately draws comparison; it's unnecessary on the first date and is actually a red flag. "Why are you mentioning their name? Are you not over them?" However, the most attractive thing a man can do is be intentional and attentive. Asking follow-up questions, truly getting to know a potential partner. GLAMOUR: In a world where people curate their lives online, how difficult do you think it has become to distinguish genuine romantic interest from someone simply performing for attention?

Toolz: The lines get blurred, especially when the expectation is to bring flowers, open doors, grand gestures of love and devotion - which I believe could easily be manipulation and love bombing. In the early stages of a courtship, there is still getting to know each other and discovering compatibility. However, people are often see through rose coloured glasses and see these actions as "He bought me jewellery, so he must like me." The truth of the matter is; they are strangers, and they don't even know each other yet. GLAMOUR: Dating #NoFilter is all about those awkward, laugh-out-loud moments. Have you ever witnessed a dating moment so cringeworthy that you genuinely didn't know whether to laugh or look away? What makes those moments so entertaining? Toolz: Some time ago, I was having a solo lunch and relayed an entire encounter that happened at a table next to me on my Instagram Stories. Not to worry, they are in my highlights under "Things I See." A woman walked and sat at the table next to me, and she got up from where she was seated about three times to go to the entrance if her date had arrived. When he eventually did, she shared stories and laughed after each tale, and his response was either blank or telling his story of how difficult it was to find the restaurant. Their interaction was fascinating, with her taking a chip from his plate and him being disgruntled by it. However, by the end of their rendezvous, they did walk out hand in hand. As humans, this interaction is relatable and intriguing to see. We've all been there, and we are all drawn into it.

GLAMOUR: As a content creator and TV personality, you're familiar with sharing opinions in public. Where do you draw the line between being refreshingly honest about someone's dating behaviour and being unnecessarily harsh? Toolz: I will not put anyone down for something they cannot change. But, dating behaviour and actions - those are factors that can be changed and I shall point them out - especially when it's something we are all thinking. Furthermore, it's in the manner in which something is delivered. You don't need to be cruel to get a point across. GLAMOUR: After watching singles put themselves out there, what do you think is the biggest misconception people have about finding love? And what would make you believe two people genuinely have a chance beyond the first date?

Toolz: "He's out there, he will come!" "You're a catch; why are you single?" All fables that we have heard from a rom-com that has brainwashed our reality. A lot of people have a preconceived notion of how they want to meet their significant other; what they should look like and already build a future around fiction and societal norms. Self-love comes before anything else. In dating, if your values are aligned - communication, future, loyalty, and authenticity- I believe it could work out in the end. Rosette Ncwana Rosette Ncwana GLAMOUR: As a woman who has built a career and identity of her own, what do you think women should never compromise on when it comes to dating? Rosette: Never compromise on your self-worth, peace or independence.

GLAMOUR: When watching the singles navigate their blind dates, what are the biggest red flags you’ll be looking out for, and what might make you root for a couple? Rosette: Inconsistency, arrogance and someone who talks more about themselves than getting to know their date are big red flags for me. I’ll root for couples who are genuinely curious about each other GLAMOUR: Being in the public eye can put relationships under a microscope. How do you think that affects the way people approach love, and do you believe a relationship can thrive when everyone has an opinion about it?

Rosette: I think it can make people more guarded because everyone feels entitled to have an opinion about your relationship. But yes, I believe a relationship can thrive in the public eye if the two people are secure in what they have. You need trust, privacy and a strong foundation because you cannot build a relationship around pleasing everyone else. GLAMOUR: Dating #NoFilter thrives on brutally honest commentary. Are you the type to say exactly what you think, even if it’s uncomfortable, or do you sometimes hold back? What can viewers expect from your commentary this season? Rosette: I’m naturally honest, and I don’t believe in sugar-coating everything. I’ll say what I think, but I also know there’s a difference between being honest and being hurtful. Viewers can expect real reactions, a little bit of sass, some laughs and opinions they might agree or disagree with!

GLAMOUR: If you could give one piece of dating advice to the singles entering the show, based on what you’ve seen in life and relationships, what would it be? Rosette: Don’t fall in love with someone’s potential; pay attention to who they are and how they treat you now. Enjoy the experience, have fun and be open to love, but never lose yourself trying to make someone choose you. Rouge Rouge GLAMOUR: What do you think is the biggest mistake people make when trying too hard to impress someone on a first date?

Rouge: Choosing a date that doesn’t allow room to truly get to know each other. Like Movies or something extremely lavish.. start simple and forcing conversations GLAMOUR: We often see instant sparks on dating shows, but chemistry doesn't always translate into a lasting relationship. What do you think matters more: undeniable attraction or genuine compatibility? Rouge: Definitely Genuine compatibility

GLAMOUR: Social media has changed how people meet, flirt and judge potential partners. Do you think it has made dating easier or more complicated, and why? Rouge: Extremely complicated because people aren’t what they seem in real life compared to what they portray online. Not to mention the options being thrown at them. It was a wild time! GLAMOUR: How far are you willing to go with your commentary this season? Is there a type of dating behaviour that will have you immediately calling someone out, or can you be surprisingly forgiving?

Rouge: Lol I mean…I mean I will give it straight if something is Red then it’s red… but I’ll say it with love. GLAMOUR: Confidence is attractive, but vulnerability is often what builds real connection. What do you think it takes for someone to let their guard down and show up authentically on a first date? Rouge: The room to do so honestly. My first date was so down to earth and not afraid to set the tone on being silly or to be vulnerable cause he knew it was my first time on a date. That always wins!