Inside the Cotton On RUBI x Luyanda Zwane Collaboration Launch

Cotton On RUBI has officially introduced one of its first-of-its-kind brand collaborations, partnering with actress Luyanda Zwane to present a limited-edition waterproof jewellery collection inspired by her personal style. To celebrate this milestone, the team hosted two special moments bringing together friends of the brand and fans alike.

Fans showed up to the Sandton City Activation to celebrate the Cotton On RUBI x Luyanda Zwane collaboration

The launch festivities kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, 12 October, with an intimate lunch held at the Hugo Social Club in Sea Point. Guests gathered to hear the story behind the collection, connect with Luyanda and the Cotton On team, and enjoy a first look at the waterproof jewellery range designed for everyday elegance.