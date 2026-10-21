Inside the Cotton On RUBI x Luyanda Zwane Collaboration Launch

Cotton On RUBI has officially introduced one of its first-of-its-kind brand collaborations, partnering with actress Luyanda Zwane to present a limited-edition waterproof jewellery collection inspired by her personal style. To celebrate this milestone, the team hosted two special moments bringing together friends of the brand and fans alike.
The launch festivities kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, 12 October, with an intimate lunch held at the Hugo Social Club in Sea Point. Guests gathered to hear the story behind the collection, connect with Luyanda and the Cotton On team, and enjoy a first look at the waterproof jewellery range designed for everyday elegance.
Following the Cape Town gathering, the excitement moved to Johannesburg on Sunday, 18 October, for a community-first activation at Cotton On Sandton City. The store came alive from 9am to 1pm with a live DJ, free coffee, and an exclusive in-store shopping experience where customers discovered the new collection.
A standout moment of the day was the special meet-and-greet with Luyanda Zwane. Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, Luyanda became visibly emotional as she connected with fans, shared hugs, and received love from the community celebrating her milestone collaboration.
As South African creatives continue to command the spotlight both locally and internationally, this ground-breaking partnership between Cotton On RUBI and Luyanda Zwane stands as a powerful testament to authentic local storytelling, youth culture, and fashion innovation.
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